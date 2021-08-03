Popular, Inc. to Participate in the upcoming UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it will participate in the upcoming UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Carlos J. Vázquez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Popular, Inc., will speak at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Popular, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://investor.popular.com/eng/investor-relations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will also be available.