checkAd

WNS Launches PRECIZON to Deliver Cloud-based Competitive Intelligence for Life Sciences Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the formal introduction of PRECIZON, the company’s cloud-based Competitive Intelligence (CI) platform for the Pharma, Bio-pharma and Life Sciences industry. PRECIZON provides companies with real-time CI curated from commercial and public data sources, and analyzed/presented using rich visualization techniques. The solution gives companies unprecedented access to granular data, advanced domain-centric analytics, and actionable insights resulting in enhanced decision-making and improved competitive positioning.

PRECIZON is customizable, scalable and easy-to-use, powered by WNS’ deep Pharma expertise and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) models contextualized to CI needs. The robust AI / ML layer enables intelligence across the platform by collecting user-centric content and driving engagement. PRECIZON leverages complex search algorithms to evaluate the market landscape and drug approval timelines of competitors, providing Pharma companies with intelligent recommendations and unique views of the competitive landscape.

“Access to accurate, broad-based data sources and relevant analytical insights can give pharma companies a strategic advantage as they adapt to a complex market landscape, pricing pressures and evolving customer expectations. PRECIZON allows companies to prioritize R&D spends with a 360-degree real-time view shaped by agility, intelligent search algorithms, modularity and easy enterprise-wide access,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The platform is customizable for personalized reporting, easily integrated with existing commercial data and BI tools, and accessible across devices.

About WNS
 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision
 This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WNS (Holdings) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WNS Launches PRECIZON to Deliver Cloud-based Competitive Intelligence for Life Sciences Industry WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the formal introduction of PRECIZON, the company’s cloud-based Competitive Intelligence (CI) platform for the Pharma, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Multiple Utilities Services and Solutions Quadrants by ISG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Centrica plc Extends Partnership with WNS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21WNS Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings, Revises Full Year Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21WNS Wins Two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards for Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten