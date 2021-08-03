checkAd

Town Hall Hotel Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management, Point Of Sale, And Sales & Catering Management Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021   

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Town Hall Hotel has selected Agilysys modern solutions for its premier London hotel including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out, Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex for mobile POS.

Steeped in history and set in the heart of London’s vibrant East End, the award-winning Town Hall Hotel combines architectural splendour with cutting-edge design and a devotion to the pleasures of life. The hotel offers a range of stylish spacious bedrooms and spectacular suites, as well as a swimming pool, free Wi-Fi and fitness equipment. Located on the first floor of the hotel, Corner Room restaurant invites guests to an unforgettable dining experience in its airy light-filled surroundings. The daily-changing menus feature seasonal dishes drawing inspiration from the chef's love of approachable French cooking.

“When we realized it was time to replace our aging PMS, we looked for an experienced partner that we could trust when investing in a relationship, not just software, and who could offer us a comprehensive solution suite,” said Lizzy Kelk, General Manager at Town Hall Hotel. “With a modern tightly integrated suite of products that look smart and will help enable easy staff training, Agilysys understood our vision and offered continuing product innovation to grow with us and support our future plans for the hotel.”

The Agilysys integrated solution suite is expected to enable Town Hall Hotel to:

  • Streamline systems and processes
  • Simplify existing and new staff training
  • Take advantage of robust solution integrations
  • Provide a single view of the guest allowing staff to access guest preferences and itineraries at every interaction throughout the guest journey.

With a modern, easy to use interface and support for mobile devices, the solutions are expected to help staff spend more time focused on the guest, from check-in to fine dining, while efficiently managing hotel and catering operations.

“We are pleased to add Town Hall Hotel to our list of exclusive hotel customers,” said Ben Curtis, MD EMEA at Agilysys. “Agilysys’ comprehensive integrated yet modular set of solutions comes complete with open APIs that support easy integration not only among our own products but with 3rd party applications as well. This unique combination of tightly integrated end-to-end Agilysys hospitality products with API-based extensibility ensures streamlined implementations and continued rapid innovation. Agilysys will help Town Hall Hotel provide an exceptional guest experience while driving increased revenue and optimizing operational efficiencies.”

