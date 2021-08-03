checkAd

Xeriant Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Move Follows JV with Creator of World’s Longest-Range eVTOL

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), an aerospace company focused on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the exciting transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, announced today that effective immediately its common stock is uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market. The approval from OTC Markets Group comes just one year after Xeriant was approved by FINRA for its name and symbol change. Xeriant’s stock symbol will remain XERI on the OTCQB.  

“We are proud of our progress over the past year as a public company, systematically working to bring together the next generation aircraft and the critical support infrastructure to become a major player in AAM. The uplist to OTCQB is an important step that will enhance Xeriant’s visibility in the public markets and contribute to broadening our shareholder base,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. The Company recently announced its joint venture with XTI Aircraft to develop XTI’s revolutionary hybrid-electric fixed-wing TriFan 600, the fastest and longest-range vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in the world. Preorders for the aircraft currently exceed $1.3 Billion.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. based in New York City, is the mid-level OTC market designed for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies looking to provide investors greater transparency and trading liquidity. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, as well as meet a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With the enhanced compliance and higher quality standards, the OTCQB is intended to give investors improved protections, along with more comprehensive information for making trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the new emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly, on demand flight. Xeriant is focused on the acquisition, development, and proliferation of next generation electrically powered aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) capabilities, performance enhancing aerospace technologies including advanced materials, and critical support infrastructure. Xeriant is partnering with visionary companies that accelerate this mission, including developing, integrating and commercializing breakthrough technologies that enhance performance, increase safety, and improve efficiency in AAM. Many of the sustainable advanced materials have uses that impact multiple global industries beyond aerospace. The Company is currently pursuing near-term cash flow opportunities with green fire protectant and nano-lubricant technologies which are in the process of being tested by major national and international companies. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

