Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of VelocIT

U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands managed security services offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO) (“Cerberus Sentinel”), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired VelocIT, a New Jersey-based managed services provider.

Under the terms of the agreement, VelocIT will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing integrated risk managed services to a diverse set of national customers. With the new organizational structure, VelocIT President Darek Hahn and COO Glenn Kupsch will take on executive positions for the firm.

“VelocIT is an excellent fit for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “VelocIT offered us an attractive model for managed security services and consulting services. Their customer-first culture and talented team are a valuable addition to the Cerberus team. VelocIT will further enable our differentiation in the marketplace and continue expanding our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field.”

“For VelocIT, joining forces with Cerberus not only adds to the capabilities we can offer our clients but also adds opportunity for our team members to grow,” said Darek Hahn, president and CEO of VelocIT. “I really see this as a win-win for our clients as we continue to build out our portfolio of offerings and services. Most importantly, the two companies’ cultures are in total alignment.”

VelocIT will continue to be based in New Jersey and has plans to grow operations on the East Coast.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed cybersecurity and compliance services plus culture program. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:
Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President
Cerberus Sentinel
617-838-4183
charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com





Disclaimer

