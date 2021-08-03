checkAd

TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 10, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the “Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization.  In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S.  To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact:
Mark Wiggins Brian Ritchie
Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 251-3492 (212) 915-2578
mwiggins@traconpharma.com britchie@lifesciadvisors.com




