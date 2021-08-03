Karat Packaging to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat Packaging” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.



Call Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET Phone: 877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international) Replay: Accessible through August 19, 2021; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10159062 Webcast: Accessible at http://investor.karatpackaging.com/; archive available for approximately one year

















About Karat Packaging Inc.



Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The Company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services.

