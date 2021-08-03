checkAd

Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that it will be participating at four upcoming investor conferences.

10th Annual Needham Industrial Technologies 1x1 Conference
Date: August 6, 2021

KeyBanc’s Virtual Technology Leadership Forum
Date: August 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference
Date: August 24, 2021

Rosenblatt Securities Inaugural Tech Conference
Date: August 25, 2021

A webcast of the presentation at the KeyBanc conference will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in any of the conferences please contact a representative of the hosting firm.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

