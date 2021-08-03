Advanced Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that it will be participating at four upcoming investor conferences.

KeyBanc’s Virtual Technology Leadership Forum

Date: August 10, 2021

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference

Date: August 24, 2021

Rosenblatt Securities Inaugural Tech Conference

Date: August 25, 2021

A webcast of the presentation at the KeyBanc conference will be made available on the company’s investors page at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in any of the conferences please contact a representative of the hosting firm.

