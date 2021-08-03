checkAd

Chase Ultimate Rewards Adds Air Canada Aeroplan Loyalty Program to its Lineup of Point Transfer Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021   

Today Chase, the largest U.S. co-brand card issuer and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, are giving eligible credit cardmembers with Ultimate Rewards a new option to use their points with the addition of Aeroplan as the latest Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005240/en/

Starting today, eligible Chase cardmembers can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Aeroplan, and redeem for travel and flight rewards with Air Canada and their more than 40 airline partners, including the entire Star Alliance network. Eligible Chase cardmembers now have access to a total of 14 leading airline and hotel loyalty programs through Ultimate Rewards.

“We are giving cardmembers more options to unlock value from their rewards,” said Matt Massaua, Head of Ultimate Rewards and Loyalty Solutions at Chase. “With Aeroplan, cardmembers will enjoy a seamless point transfer experience when they are ready to travel and have the flexibility to redeem for flights, upgrades and more with Air Canada’s extensive network of partners.”

Eligible Chase cardmembers, including Chase Sapphire ReserveSM, Chase Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business PreferredSM, can now transfer Ultimate Rewards points to their Aeroplan account in increments of 1,000 at full 1:1 value – meaning one Ultimate Rewards point is equal to one Aeroplan point. Aeroplan rewards can be used for flights to more than 1,300 destinations across the globe. Notable features include:

  • Points redeemable for every seat on every Air Canada flight, and for travel on over 40 airline partners;
  • Countless trip-building possibilities, including the ability to add a stopover to an international itinerary for just 5,000 points;
  • Aeroplan members can earn and redeem points, as well as enjoy premium benefits, when booking a scenic rail journey with Rocky Mountaineer;
  • Aeroplan Family Sharing, making it easy for families to combine points together – for free – to get where they want to go sooner;
  • Flexible options to pay for all or part of a trip with points, and peace of mind to plan using Aeroplan’s Points Predictor Tool.

“We’re excited to become a Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner and to give our U.S. members more opportunities to engage with Aeroplan," said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty Planning and Developmentat Air Canada. "With flight rewards starting at 6,000 points, and our extensive lineup of travel and retail partners, the newly transformed Aeroplan program has something for everyone and truly is the program that enables you to travel more and travel better.”

Wertpapier


