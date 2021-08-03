checkAd

SolarWinds Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

On a GAAP basis:

  • Total revenue for the second quarter of $262.0 million, representing 6.5% year-over-year growth.
    • Core IT Management total revenue for the second quarter of $176.8 million, representing 2.4% year-over-year growth.
    • N-able total revenue for the second quarter of $85.2 million, representing 16.1% year-over-year growth.
  • Total recurring revenue for the second quarter of $235.3 million, representing 10.8% year-over-year growth. Total recurring revenue includes:
    • Maintenance revenue for the second quarter of $122.9 million, representing 5.5% year-over-year growth.
    • Subscription revenue for the second quarter of $112.4 million, representing 17.3% year-over-year growth.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of $11.6 million.

On a non-GAAP basis:

  • Non-GAAP total revenue for the second quarter of $262.0 million, representing 6.3% year-over-year growth.
    • Core IT Management non-GAAP total revenue for the second quarter of $176.8 million, representing 2.1% year-over-year growth.
    • N-able non-GAAP total revenue for the second quarter of $85.2 million, representing 16.1% year-over-year growth.
  • Non-GAAP total recurring revenue for the second quarter of $235.4 million, representing 10.5% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP total recurring revenue includes:
    • Non-GAAP maintenance revenue for the second quarter of $122.9 million, representing 5.5% year-over-year growth.
    • Non-GAAP subscription revenue for the second quarter of $112.5 million, representing 16.7% year-over-year growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $111.1 million, representing a margin of 42.4% of non-GAAP total revenue.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

“I continue to be impressed by the resiliency of our business and, in particular, our employees who, through focus and dedication, helped us deliver second quarter results above the high end of our outlook for non-GAAP total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and Chief Executive Officer, SolarWinds. “We believe our commitment to customer success, transparent communication, and our ‘Secure by Design’ initiatives have put us in a strong position to continue to be a valued partner to technology professionals around the world as they continue to transform their businesses.”

Additional highlights include:

  • During the second quarter of 2021, SolarWinds launched SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server, expanding its comprehensive database performance management portfolio. Uniting the features and functionality of the award-winning SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) and SolarWinds SQL Sentry, Database Insights for SQL Server provides the in-depth performance and environmental data teams need to optimize the performance of Microsoft SQL Server and other leading database platforms running on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.
  • SolarWinds products and services received more than 35 industry and customer awards in the first half of 2021. Notably, TrustRadius named nine SolarWinds IT operations management products as 2021 Top Rated award winners across 13 categories. These include Network Performance Monitor (NPM), Server & Application Monitor (SAM), SolarWinds Service Desk for IT Service and IT Management, Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) and SQL Sentry. Database Trends and Applications named SolarWinds to its DBTA 100 2021: The Companies That Matter Most in Data. And, Security Today awarded SolarWinds with two Govies Government Security Awards. SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM) won Gold in the Network Monitoring category and SolarWinds Access Rights Manager (ARM) won Platinum in the Access Control Software category. The company’s commitment to customer support and success was also honored through five Stevie Awards.
  • SolarWinds continued to implement its 'secure by design' initiatives including meaningfully redesigning the company’s software build environment and processes. These investments and initiatives have been critical in supporting the company’s efforts to retain and expand their relationships with public and private sector customers around the world. Also in the second quarter, the company continued to maintain consistent renewal rates further demonstrating the team’s proactive and sustained efforts to ensure the safety and security of customers while delivering industry-leading solutions.
  • After the end of the second quarter, on July 19, 2021, SolarWinds also completed the spin-off of its managed services provider (MSP) business, now known as N-able. By operating as two independent, publicly-traded companies, the company believes that SolarWinds and N-able will be better positioned to align with each organization’s market needs and customer requirements, enhancing the successful operations of both companies for the future. We will no longer consolidate N-able into our financial results for periods ending after July 19, 2021. As a result, beginning in the third quarter of 2021, N-able's historical financial results through the spin-off will be reflected in our consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents were $410.6 million and total debt was $1.9 billion.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review by the company and its external auditors. Financial results will not be final until SolarWinds files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period. Information about SolarWinds' use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” In addition, the financial results reported by SolarWinds include the impact of the N-able business for the entirety of the second quarter, as the spin-off transaction was not completed until July 19, 2021. SolarWinds will report results without the N-able business beginning in the third quarter of 2021. Effective July 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET, SolarWinds also effected a 2:1 reverse stock split of its Common Stock. As a result of the reverse stock split, all share and per share figures contained in the financial statements have been retroactively restated as if the reverse stock split occurred at the beginning of the periods presented.

Financial Outlook

As of August 3, 2021, SolarWinds is providing its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. The financial information below represents forward-looking non-GAAP financial information, including an estimate of non-GAAP revenue and revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among other items mentioned below, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, amortization, the impact of purchase accounting from acquisitions, costs related to the spin-off of SolarWinds’ N-able business, certain expenses related to the cyberattack that occurred in December 2020 (the "Cyber Incident") and other costs related to non-recurring items. We have not reconciled our estimates of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these excluded items in future periods. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods. Our reported results provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter of 2021

SolarWinds’ management currently expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of 2021 for the Core IT Management business:

  • Non-GAAP total revenue in the range of $176.0 to $180.0 million, representing decline over the third quarter of 2020 non-GAAP total revenue of (5)% to (3)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $70.5 to $72.0 million, representing approximately 40% of non-GAAP total revenue.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.27.
  • Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 160.2 million.

Additional details on the company's outlook will be provided on the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast

In conjunction with this announcement, SolarWinds will host a conference call today to discuss its financial results, business and business outlook at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT). A live webcast of the call and materials presented during the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (833) 968-2238 and internationally at +1 (825) 312-2061. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 7287522. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “seek,” “should,” “feel,” “expect,” “will,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” "may," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) risks related to the Cyber Incident, including with respect to (1) the discovery of new or different information regarding the Cyber Incident, including with respect to its scope, the threat actor’s access to SolarWinds’ environments and its related activities during such period, and the related impact on SolarWinds’ systems, products, current or former employees and customers, (2) the possibility that our mitigation and remediation efforts with respect to the Cyber Incident may not be successful, (3) the possibility that additional confidential, proprietary, or personal information, including information of SolarWinds’ current or former employees and customers, was accessed and exfiltrated as a result of the Cyber Incident, (4) numerous financial, legal, reputational and other risks to us related to the Cyber Incident, including risks that the incident or SolarWinds’ response thereto, including with respect to providing notices to any impacted individuals, may result in the loss, compromise or corruption of data and proprietary information, loss of business as a result of termination or non-renewal of agreements or reduced purchases or upgrades of our products, severe reputational damage adversely affecting customer, partner and vendor relationships and investor confidence, increased attrition of personnel and distraction of key and other personnel, U.S. or foreign regulatory investigations and enforcement actions, litigation, indemnity obligations, damages for contractual breach, penalties for violation of applicable laws or regulations, significant costs for remediation and the incurrence of other liabilities, (5) risks that our insurance coverage, including coverage relating to certain security and privacy damages and claim expenses, may not be available or sufficient to compensate for all liabilities we incur related to these matters, (6) the possibility that our steps to secure our internal environment, improve our product development environment and ensure the security and integrity of the software that we deliver to our customers may not be successful or sufficient to protect against future threat actors or attacks or be perceived by existing and prospective customers as sufficient to address the harm caused by Cyber Incident, (b) other risks related to cyber security, including that we may experience other security incidents or have vulnerabilities in our systems and services exploited, which may result in compromises or breaches of our and our customers’ systems or, theft or misappropriation of our and our customers’ confidential, proprietary or personal information, as well as exposure to legal and other liabilities, including the related risk of higher customer, employee and partner attrition and the loss of key personnel, as well as negative impacts to our sales, renewals and upgrades; (c) risks related to the recently completed spin-off of our N-able business into a newly created and separately traded public company, including that completing the spin-off could adversely affect SolarWinds’ business, results of operations and financial condition or that the spin-off may not achieve some or all of any anticipated benefits with respect to either business; (d) the possibility that the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; (e) any of the following factors either generally or as a result of the impacts of the Cyber Incident or the global COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy or on our business operations and financial condition or on the business operations and financial conditions of our customers, their end-customers and our prospective customers: (1) reductions in information technology spending or delays in purchasing decisions by our customers, their end-customers and our prospective customers, (2) the inability to sell products to new customers or to sell additional products or upgrades to our existing customers, (3) any decline in our renewal or net retention rates, (4) the inability to generate significant volumes of high quality sales leads from our digital marketing initiatives and convert such leads into new business at acceptable conversion rates, (5) the timing and adoption of new products, product upgrades or pricing model changes by SolarWinds or its competitors, (6) potential foreign exchange gains and losses related to expenses and sales denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of an associated entity, and (7) risks associated with our international operations; (f) the possibility that our operating income could fluctuate and may decline as percentage of revenue as we make further expenditures to support our business or expand our operations; (g) our inability to successfully identify, complete, and integrate acquisitions and manage our growth effectively; (h) risks associated with (i) our status as a controlled company; and (j) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 1, 2021, the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 10, 2021 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 that SolarWinds anticipates filing on or before August 9, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance our understanding, and aid in the period-to-period comparison, of our performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information that is meaningful when assessing our operating performance because they exclude the impact of certain amounts that our management and board of directors do not consider part of core operating results when assessing our operational performance, allocating resources, preparing annual budgets and determining compensation. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures may provide insight to investors into the motivation and decision-making of management in operating the business.

SolarWinds also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors and security analysts to (a) compare and evaluate its performance from period to period and (b) compare its performance to those of its competitors. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the book value of their assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating and net income (loss).

As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most comparable GAAP measures. SolarWinds' management and board of directors compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Set forth in the tables below are the corresponding GAAP financial measures for each non-GAAP financial measure presented. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures that are set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Revenue. We define non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP maintenance revenue, non-GAAP license revenue, and non-GAAP total revenue as subscription revenue, maintenance revenue, license revenue, and total revenue, respectively, excluding the impact of purchase accounting from acquisitions. The non-GAAP revenue growth rates we provide are calculated using non-GAAP revenue from the comparable prior period. We monitor these measures to assess our performance because we believe our revenue growth rates would be overstated without these adjustments. We believe presenting non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP maintenance revenue, non-GAAP license revenue and non-GAAP total revenue aids in the comparability between periods and in assessing our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis. We provide non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis to provide a framework for assessing our performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars are converted into U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the corresponding prior period presented. We believe that providing non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis facilitates the comparison of non-GAAP revenue to prior periods.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Income. We provide non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating income and related non-GAAP margins using non-GAAP revenue as discussed above and excluding such items as the write-down of deferred revenue related to purchase accounting, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, acquisition and other costs, spin-off costs, restructuring costs and Cyber Incident costs. Management believes these measures are useful for the following reasons:

  • Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to purchased intangible assets associated with our acquisitions. We believe that eliminating this expense from our non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, because the amortization of acquired intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions, which also vary in frequency from period to period. Accordingly, we analyze the performance of our operations in each period without regard to such expenses.
  • Stock-Based Compensation Expense and Related Employer-paid Payroll Taxes. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. Employer-paid payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on our stock price and the timing of the taxable events related to the equity awards, over which our management has little control, and does not correlate to the core operation of our business. Because of these unique characteristics of stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes, management excludes these expenses when analyzing the organization’s business performance.
  • Acquisition and Other Costs. We exclude certain expense items resulting from acquisitions, such as legal, accounting and advisory fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, deferred compensation, severance and retention expense. In addition, we exclude certain other costs including expense related to our offerings. We consider these adjustments, to some extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, acquisitions result in operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our organic business operations. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures that exclude acquisition and other costs, allows users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historical and current results of our continuing operations, and also facilitates comparisons to our historical results and results of less acquisitive peer companies, both with and without such adjustments.
  • Spin-off Costs. We exclude certain expense items resulting from the spin-off transaction of our N-able business into a newly created and separately traded public company. These costs include legal, accounting and advisory fees, implementation and integration costs, duplicative costs for subscriptions and information technology systems, employee and contractor costs and other incremental separation costs related to the spin-off of the N-able business. The N-able spin-off transaction resulted in operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our organic business operations. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude these costs facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.
  • Restructuring Costs. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes restructuring costs such as severance and the estimated costs of exiting and terminating facility lease commitments, as they relate to our corporate restructuring and exit activities and costs related to the separation of employment with executives of the Company. These costs are inconsistent in amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of these events. Therefore, although we may incur these types of expenses in the future, we believe that eliminating these costs for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.
  • Cyber Incident Costs. We exclude certain expenses resulting from the Cyber Incident. Expenses include costs to investigate and remediate the Cyber Incident, and legal and other professional services related thereto, and consulting services being provided to customers at no charge. Cyber Incident costs are provided net of expected and received insurance reimbursements, although the timing of recognizing insurance reimbursements may differ from the timing of recognizing the associated expenses. We expect to incur significant legal and other professional services expenses associated with the Cyber Incident in future periods. The Cyber Incident results in operating expenses that would not have otherwise been incurred by us in the normal course of our organic business operations. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude these costs facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance. We continue to invest significantly in cybersecurity and expect to make additional investments. These estimated investments are in addition to the Cyber Incident costs and not included in the net Cyber Incident costs reported.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share. We believe that the use of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding the adjustments to non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating income, losses on extinguishment of debt, certain other non-operating gains and losses and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP exclusions. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average outstanding common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. We regularly monitor adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, as it is a measure we use to assess our operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, excluding the impact of purchase accounting on total revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets and developed technology, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, restructuring costs, acquisition and other costs, spin-off costs, Cyber Incident costs, interest expense, net, debt related costs including fees related to our credit agreements, debt extinguishment and refinancing costs, unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses, and income tax expense (benefit). We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by non-GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the write-down of deferred revenue due to purchase accounting in connection with acquisitions, and therefore includes revenue that will never be recognized under GAAP; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow.Unlevered free cash flow is a measure of our liquidity used by management to evaluate cash flow from operations, after the deduction of capital expenditures and prior to the impact of our capital structure, acquisition and other costs, spin-off costs, restructuring costs, Cyber Incident costs, employer-paid payroll taxes on stock awards and other one time items, that can be used by us for strategic opportunities and strengthening our balance sheet. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

#SWIfinancials

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

SolarWinds Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

410,635

 

 

$

370,498

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,876 and $2,736 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

97,601

 

 

114,298

 

Income tax receivable

4,677

 

 

2,273

 

Prepaid and other current assets

31,450

 

 

25,664

 

Total current assets

544,363

 

 

512,733

 

Property and equipment, net

66,153

 

 

58,649

 

Operating lease assets

124,828

 

 

110,961

 

Deferred taxes

144,753

 

 

149,455

 

Goodwill

4,206,720

 

 

4,249,402

 

Intangible assets, net

466,667

 

 

592,985

 

Other assets, net

40,531

 

 

36,298

 

Total assets

$

5,594,015

 

 

$

5,710,483

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

10,369

 

 

$

17,932

 

Accrued liabilities and other

64,145

 

 

72,971

 

Current operating lease liabilities

19,056

 

 

17,811

 

Accrued interest payable

153

 

 

157

 

Income taxes payable

6,787

 

 

16,358

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

326,463

 

 

346,075

 

Current debt obligation

19,900

 

 

19,900

 

Total current liabilities

446,873

 

 

491,204

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

33,776

 

 

36,679

 

Non-current deferred taxes

38,852

 

 

59,149

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

132,680

 

 

115,071

 

Other long-term liabilities

92,901

 

 

115,021

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,877,220

 

 

1,882,672

 

Total liabilities

2,622,302

 

 

2,699,796

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 158,014,531 and 156,519,611 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

158

 

 

157

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

3,140,176

 

 

3,112,262

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

79,107

 

 

127,212

 

Accumulated deficit

(247,728

)

 

(228,944

)

Total stockholders’ equity

2,971,713

 

 

3,010,687

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,594,015

 

 

$

5,710,483

 

 
 

SolarWinds Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

112,429

 

 

$

95,840

 

 

$

221,417

 

 

$

189,475

 

Maintenance

122,867

 

 

116,498

 

 

245,907

 

 

232,847

 

Total recurring revenue

235,296

 

 

212,338

 

 

467,324

 

 

422,322

 

License

26,678

 

 

33,677

 

 

51,552

 

 

70,643

 

Total revenue

261,974

 

 

246,015

 

 

518,876

 

 

492,965

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of recurring revenue

27,516

 

 

21,822

 

 

54,474

 

 

44,323

 

Amortization of acquired technologies

41,135

 

 

44,834

 

 

84,256

 

 

89,326

 

Total cost of revenue

68,651

 

 

66,656

 

 

138,730

 

 

133,649

 

Gross profit

193,323

 

 

179,359

 

 

380,146

 

 

359,316

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

82,371

 

 

70,712

 

 

165,668

 

 

143,090

 

Research and development

39,106

 

 

30,745

 

 

76,867

 

 

62,590

 

General and administrative

50,397

 

 

24,467

 

 

98,107

 

 

54,222

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

18,158

 

 

18,294

 

 

38,215

 

 

36,590

 

Total operating expenses

190,032

 

 

144,218

 

 

378,857

 

 

296,492

 

Operating income

3,291

 

 

35,141

 

 

1,289

 

 

62,824

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

(16,191

)

 

(18,313

)

 

(32,365

)

 

(42,408

)

Other income (expense), net

(321

)

 

363

 

 

(194

)

 

(395

)

Total other income (expense)

(16,512

)

 

(17,950

)

 

(32,559

)

 

(42,803

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(13,221

)

 

17,191

 

 

(31,270

)

 

20,021

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,597

)

 

4,346

 

 

(12,486

)

 

6,761

 

Net income (loss)

$

(11,624

)

 

$

12,845

 

 

$

(18,784

)

 

$

13,260

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

(11,624

)

 

$

12,772

 

 

$

(18,784

)

 

$

13,169

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.08

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) available to common stockholders per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computation of basic earnings (loss) per share

157,854

 

 

155,122

 

 

157,491

 

 

154,795

 

Shares used in computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share

157,854

 

 

157,449

 

 

157,491

 

 

156,937

 

 
 

SolarWinds Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(11,624

)

 

$

12,845

 

 

$

(18,784

)

 

$

13,260

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

65,612

 

 

68,247

 

 

135,297

 

 

136,015

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

199

 

 

(54

)

 

895

 

 

2,960

 

Stock-based compensation expense

16,459

 

 

12,977

 

 

33,522

 

 

24,245

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,259

 

 

2,282

 

 

4,498

 

 

4,570

 

Deferred taxes

(8,542

)

 

(7,288

)

 

(17,527

)

 

(16,032

)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange rates

367

 

 

656

 

 

(674

)

 

1,639

 

Other non-cash expenses (benefits)

(1,235

)

 

(710

)

 

1,033

 

 

(900

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

19,531

 

 

17,938

 

 

15,455

 

 

13,854

 

Income taxes receivable

(2,375

)

 

479

 

 

(2,446

)

 

(104

)

Prepaid and other assets

4,698

 

 

2,868

 

 

(8,492

)

 

(1,224

)

Accounts payable

(8,961

)

 

253

 

 

(7,441

)

 

(2,794

)

Accrued liabilities and other

12,519

 

 

7,039

 

 

(2,791

)

 

1,239

 

Accrued interest payable

(1

)

 

(44

)

 

(4

)

 

(89

)

Income taxes payable

(13,024

)

 

(544

)

 

(30,491

)

 

4,022

 

Deferred revenue

(19,499

)

 

(11,376

)

 

(18,736

)

 

3,363

 

Other long-term liabilities

(276

)

 

151

 

 

(276

)

 

66

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

56,107

 

 

105,719

 

 

83,038

 

 

184,090

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,318

)

 

(5,587

)

 

(18,124

)

 

(12,123

)

Purchases of intangible assets

(1,653

)

 

(2,488

)

 

(3,823

)

 

(4,182

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,971

)

 

(8,075

)

 

(21,500

)

 

(16,305

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

2,357

 

Repurchase of common stock and incentive restricted stock

(1,471

)

 

(805

)

 

(10,059

)

 

(2,376

)

Exercise of stock options

390

 

 

258

 

 

401

 

 

309

 

Repayments of borrowings from credit agreement

(4,975

)

 

(4,975

)

 

(9,950

)

 

(9,950

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(903

)

 

 

 

(903

)

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,959

)

 

(5,522

)

 

(17,382

)

 

(9,660

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,106

 

 

2,337

 

 

(4,019

)

 

(83

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

36,283

 

 

94,459

 

 

40,137

 

 

158,042

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

374,352

 

 

236,955

 

 

370,498

 

 

173,372

 

End of period

$

410,635

 

 

$

331,414

 

 

$

410,635

 

 

$

331,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

14,002

 

 

$

16,177

 

 

$

27,995

 

 

$

38,149

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

21,307

 

 

$

10,720

 

 

$

35,715

 

 

$

16,755

 

 
 

SolarWinds Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except margin data)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription revenue

$

112,429

 

 

$

95,840

 

 

$

221,417

 

 

$

189,475

 

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

Non-GAAP subscription revenue

112,484

 

 

96,400

 

 

221,551

 

 

191,548

 

GAAP maintenance revenue

122,867

 

 

116,498

 

 

245,907

 

 

232,847

 

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP maintenance revenue

122,867

 

 

116,498

 

 

245,907

 

 

232,847

 

GAAP total recurring revenue

235,296

 

 

212,338

 

 

467,324

 

 

422,322

 

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

Non-GAAP total recurring revenue

235,351

 

 

212,898

 

 

467,458

 

 

424,395

 

GAAP license revenue

26,678

 

 

33,677

 

 

51,552

 

 

70,643

 

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP license revenue

26,678

 

 

33,677

 

 

51,552

 

 

70,643

 

Total GAAP revenue

$

261,974

 

 

$

246,015

 

 

$

518,876

 

 

$

492,965

 

Impact of purchase accounting

$

55

 

 

$

560

 

 

$

134

 

 

$

2,073

 

Total non-GAAP revenue

$

262,029

 

 

$

246,575

 

 

$

519,010

 

 

$

495,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

$

68,651

 

 

$

66,656

 

 

$

138,730

 

 

$

133,649

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

(719

)

 

(542

)

 

(1,367

)

 

(1,033

)

Amortization of acquired technologies

(41,135

)

 

(44,834

)

 

(84,256

)

 

(89,326

)

Acquisition and other costs

(2

)

 

(7

)

 

(4

)

 

(16

)

Cyber Incident costs

(650

)

 

 

 

(1,472

)

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

26,145

 

 

$

21,273

 

 

$

51,631

 

 

$

43,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

193,323

 

 

$

179,359

 

 

$

380,146

 

 

$

359,316

 

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

719

 

 

542

 

 

1,367

 

 

1,033

 

Amortization of acquired technologies

41,135

 

 

44,834

 

 

84,256

 

 

89,326

 

Acquisition and other costs

2

 

 

7

 

 

4

 

 

16

 

Cyber Incident costs

650

 

 

 

 

1,472

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

235,884

 

 

$

225,302

 

 

$

467,379

 

 

$

451,764

 

GAAP gross margin

73.8

%

 

72.9

%

 

73.3

%

 

72.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

90.0

%

 

91.4

%

 

90.1

%

 

91.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

82,371

 

 

$

70,712

 

 

$

165,668

 

 

$

143,090

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

(6,214

)

 

(4,686

)

 

(13,039

)

 

(8,021

)

Acquisition and other costs

 

 

(27

)

 

 

 

(58

)

Spin-off costs

(120

)

 

 

 

(559

)

 

 

Restructuring costs

(82

)

 

 

 

(222

)

 

(33

)

Cyber Incident costs

(756

)

 

 

 

(1,522

)

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

75,199

 

 

$

65,999

 

 

$

150,326

 

 

$

134,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expense

$

39,106

 

 

$

30,745

 

 

$

76,867

 

 

$

62,590

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

(3,348

)

 

(3,817

)

 

(7,779

)

 

(7,105

)

Acquisition and other costs

(188

)

 

 

 

(339

)

 

(9

)

Spin-off costs

(725

)

 

 

 

(944

)

 

 

Restructuring costs

(589

)

 

 

 

(589

)

 

 

Cyber Incident costs

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

34,256

 

 

$

26,928

 

 

$

67,208

 

 

$

55,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

50,397

 

 

$

24,467

 

 

$

98,107

 

 

$

54,222

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

(6,386

)

 

(4,107

)

 

(12,594

)

 

(8,476

)

Acquisition and other costs

(55

)

 

(844

)

 

(828

)

 

(2,738

)

Spin-off costs

(12,352

)

 

 

 

(21,589

)

 

 

Restructuring costs

(502

)

 

9

 

 

(771

)

 

(180

)

Cyber Incident costs, net

(9,326

)

 

 

 

(17,893

)

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

21,776

 

 

$

19,525

 

 

$

44,432

 

 

$

42,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

190,032

 

 

$

144,218

 

 

$

378,857

 

 

$

296,492

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

(15,948

)

 

(12,610

)

 

(33,412

)

 

(23,602

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

(18,158

)

 

(18,294

)

 

(38,215

)

 

(36,590

)

Acquisition and other costs

(243

)

 

(871

)

 

(1,167

)

 

(2,805

)

Spin-off costs

(13,197

)

 

 

 

(23,092

)

 

 

Restructuring costs

(1,173

)

 

9

 

 

(1,582

)

 

(213

)

Cyber Incident costs, net

(10,082

)

 

 

 

(19,423

)

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

131,231

 

 

$

112,452

 

 

$

261,966

 

 

$

233,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

$

3,291

 

 

$

35,141

 

 

$

1,289

 

 

$

62,824

 

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

16,667

 

 

13,152

 

 

34,779

 

 

24,635

 

Amortization of acquired technologies

41,135

 

 

44,834

 

 

84,256

 

 

89,326

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

18,158

 

 

18,294

 

 

38,215

 

 

36,590

 

Acquisition and other costs

245

 

 

878

 

 

1,171

 

 

2,821

 

Spin-off costs

13,197

 

 

 

 

23,092

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

1,173

 

 

(9

)

 

1,582

 

 

213

 

Cyber Incident costs, net

10,732

 

 

 

 

20,895

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

104,653

 

 

$

112,850

 

 

$

205,413

 

 

$

218,482

 

GAAP operating margin

1.3

%

 

14.3

%

 

0.2

%

 

12.7

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

39.9

%

 

45.8

%

 

39.6

%

 

44.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(11,624

)

 

$

12,845

 

 

$

(18,784

)

 

$

13,260

 

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

16,667

 

 

13,152

 

 

34,779

 

 

24,635

 

Amortization of acquired technologies

41,135

 

 

44,834

 

 

84,256

 

 

89,326

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

18,158

 

 

18,294

 

 

38,215

 

 

36,590

 

Acquisition and other costs

245

 

 

878

 

 

1,171

 

 

2,821

 

Spin-off costs

13,197

 

 

 

 

23,092

 

 

 

Restructuring costs

1,173

 

 

(9

)

 

1,582

 

 

213

 

Cyber Incident costs, net

10,732

 

 

 

 

20,895

 

 

 

Tax benefits associated with above adjustments

(20,236

)

 

(12,637

)

 

(42,349

)

 

(27,090

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

69,502

 

 

$

77,917

 

 

$

142,991

 

 

$

141,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

0.08

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

0.90

 

 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(11,624

)

 

$

12,845

 

 

$

(18,784

)

 

$

13,260

 

Amortization and depreciation

65,612

 

 

68,247

 

 

135,297

 

 

136,015

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,597

)

 

4,346

 

 

(12,486

)

 

6,761

 

Interest expense, net

16,191

 

 

18,313

 

 

32,365

 

 

42,408

 

Impact of purchase accounting on total revenue

55

 

 

560

 

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses

367

 

 

656

 

 

(674

)

 

1,639

 

Acquisition and other costs

245

 

 

878

 

 

1,171

 

 

2,821

 

Spin-off costs

13,197

 

 

 

 

23,092

 

 

 

Debt related costs

93

 

 

91

 

 

192

 

 

184

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes

16,667

 

 

13,152

 

 

34,779

 

 

24,635

 

Restructuring costs

1,173

 

 

(9

)

 

1,582

 

 

213

 

Cyber Incident costs, net

10,732

 

 

 

 

20,895

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

111,111

 

 

$

119,079

 

 

$

217,563

 

 

$

230,009

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.4

%

 

48.3

%

 

41.9

%

 

46.5

%

 
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Growth Rate

 

2021

 

2020

 

Growth Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

GAAP subscription revenue

$

112,429

 

 

$

95,840

 

 

17.3

%

 

$

221,417

 

 

$

189,475

 

 

16.9

%

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

(0.6

)

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

 

(1.2

)

Non-GAAP subscription revenue

112,484

 

 

96,400

 

 

16.7

 

 

221,551

 

 

191,548

 

 

15.7

 

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(4,725

)

 

 

 

(4.9

)

 

(8,204

)

 

 

 

(4.3

)

Non-GAAP subscription revenue on a constant currency basis

$

107,759

 

 

$

96,400

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

213,347

 

 

$

191,548

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP maintenance revenue

$

122,867

 

 

$

116,498

 

 

5.5

%

 

$

245,907

 

 

$

232,847

 

 

5.6

%

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP maintenance revenue

122,867

 

 

116,498

 

 

5.5

 

 

245,907

 

 

232,847

 

 

5.6

 

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(1,936

)

 

 

 

(1.7

)

 

(3,546

)

 

 

 

(1.5

)

Non-GAAP maintenance revenue on a constant currency basis

$

120,931

 

 

$

116,498

 

 

3.8

%

 

$

242,361

 

 

$

232,847

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP total recurring revenue

$

235,296

 

 

$

212,338

 

 

10.8

%

 

$

467,324

 

 

$

422,322

 

 

10.7

%

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

(0.3

)

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

 

(0.6

)

Non-GAAP total recurring revenue

235,351

 

 

212,898

 

 

10.5

 

 

467,458

 

 

424,395

 

 

10.1

 

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(6,661

)

 

 

 

(3.1

)

 

(11,750

)

 

 

 

(2.8

)

Non-GAAP total recurring revenue on a constant currency basis

$

228,690

 

 

$

212,898

 

 

7.4

%

 

$

455,708

 

 

$

424,395

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP license revenue

$

26,678

 

 

$

33,677

 

 

(20.8

)%

 

$

51,552

 

 

$

70,643

 

 

(27.0

)%

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP license revenue

26,678

 

 

33,677

 

 

(20.8

)

 

51,552

 

 

70,643

 

 

(27.0

)

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(618

)

 

 

 

(1.8

)

 

(1,099

)

 

 

 

(1.6

)

Non-GAAP license revenue on a constant currency basis

$

26,060

 

 

$

33,677

 

 

(22.6

)%

 

$

50,453

 

 

$

70,643

 

 

(28.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP revenue

$

261,974

 

 

$

246,015

 

 

6.5

%

 

$

518,876

 

 

$

492,965

 

 

5.3

%

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

(0.2

)

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

 

(0.5

)

Non-GAAP total revenue

262,029

 

 

246,575

 

 

6.3

 

 

519,010

 

 

495,038

 

 

4.8

 

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(7,279

)

 

 

 

(3.0

)

 

(12,849

)

 

 

 

(2.6

)

Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis

$

254,750

 

 

$

246,575

 

 

3.3

%

 

$

506,161

 

 

$

495,038

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP revenue - Core IT Management

$

176,788

 

 

$

172,665

 

 

2.4

%

 

$

350,644

 

 

$

346,403

 

 

1.2

%

Impact of purchase accounting

55

 

 

560

 

 

(0.3

)

 

134

 

 

2,073

 

 

(0.5

)

Non-GAAP total revenue - Core IT Management

176,843

 

 

173,225

 

 

2.1

 

 

350,778

 

 

348,476

 

 

0.7

 

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(2,706

)

 

 

 

(1.6

)

 

(4,905

)

 

 

 

(1.4

)

Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis - Core IT Management

$

174,137

 

 

$

173,225

 

 

0.5

%

 

$

345,873

 

 

$

348,476

 

 

(0.7

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP revenue - N-able

$

85,186

 

 

$

73,350

 

 

16.1

%

 

$

168,232

 

 

$

146,562

 

 

14.8

%

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total revenue - N-able

85,186

 

 

73,350

 

 

16.1

 

 

168,232

 

 

146,562

 

 

14.8

 

Estimated foreign currency impact(1)

(4,573

)

 

 

 

(6.2

)

 

(7,944

)

 

 

 

(5.4

)

Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis - N-able

$

80,613

 

 

$

73,350

 

 

9.9

%

 

$

160,288

 

 

$

146,562

 

 

9.4

%

_______

(1)

The estimated foreign currency impact is calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates in the comparable prior year monthly periods and applying those rates to foreign-denominated revenue in the corresponding monthly periods in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

 

Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

56,107

 

 

$

105,719

 

 

$

83,038

 

 

$

184,090

 

Capital expenditures(1)

(13,971

)

 

(8,075

)

 

(21,947

)

 

(16,305

)

Free cash flow

42,136

 

 

97,644

 

 

61,091

 

 

167,785

 

Cash paid for interest and other debt related items

14,026

 

 

16,166

 

 

28,059

 

 

38,111

 

Cash paid for acquisition and other costs, spin-off costs, restructuring costs, Cyber Incident costs, net, employer-paid payroll taxes on stock awards and other one time items

27,827

 

 

2,734

 

 

49,227

 

 

6,445

 

Unlevered free cash flow (excluding forfeited tax shield)

83,989

 

 

116,544

 

 

138,377

 

 

212,341

 

Forfeited tax shield related to interest payments(2)

(3,150

)

 

(3,640

)

 

(6,299

)

 

(8,584

)

Unlevered free cash flow

$

80,839

 

 

$

112,904

 

 

$

132,078

 

 

$

203,757

 

_______________

(1)

Includes purchases of property and equipment and purchases of intangible assets.

(2)

Forfeited tax shield related to interest payments assumes a statutory rate of 22.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

 

SolarWinds Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

