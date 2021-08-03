checkAd

Rapid Nutrition Firms up Balance Sheet with Focused Consolidation Strategy

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:15  |  14   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with growing global distribution, further …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with growing global distribution, further streamlined the company's balance sheet to pursue its industry-specific consolidation strategy and heighten investor confidence.

The company is pleased to announce it has recently completed a cashless transaction allowing Rapid Nutrition to receive back about 1.4 million shares from a major shareholder, Motivate Technologies, inc. ("MHT"). In return, Rapid Nutrition will relinquish its shares held in MHT, which were difficult to value based on the pandemic's impact and as a result the Company had written down the value of its financial assets in MHT on its balance sheet, as disclosed in the company's most recent annual report. The transaction enables Rapid Nutrition to receive back 100 percent of its initial investment in MHT and has no impact on Rapid Nutrition's underlying core business.

"We are pleased to further control our own destiny as management continues to deliver on key milestones and financial objectives this year," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "We believe in the value of Rapid Nutrition shares as we continue to strengthen both our balance sheet and position in the global health and wellness market."

About Rapid Nutrition
Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and or otherwise that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 of June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71 or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the Euronext Exchange or OTC Markets. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

SOURCE: Rapid Nutrition Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657941/Rapid-Nutrition-Firms-up-Balance-She ...

Rapid Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition Firms up Balance Sheet with Focused Consolidation Strategy LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth:ALRPD)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with growing global distribution, further …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Second ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion Notices
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Rapid Nutrition Debuts ecommerce Site to Support Growing Global Demand for Health and Wellness Products Online
Accesswire | Analysen