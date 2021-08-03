Biocept Names David Karlander as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, has appointed David Karlander as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Karlander will lead all aspects of commercialization, including sales, marketing and reimbursement, and will report to Biocept President and CEO Michael Nall.

David Karlander, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Biocept. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dave’s breadth of experience across diagnostic technologies and commercial functions makes him an excellent fit for Biocept,” said Nall. “As we advance our core oncology business, particularly with the commercialization of our neuro-oncology assay CNSide, Dave’s expertise will help us to achieve our commercial goals and support our strategic initiatives. We are pleased to welcome Dave to Biocept.”

Karlander brings extensive healthcare and oncology industry experience, successfully building and managing major brands in diagnostics, devices and pharmaceuticals throughout all stages of commercialization. He most recently served as Head of Clinical and Translational Sales at Mission Bio, where he led the field-based and inside sales organizations in a high-growth start-up environment. He spent the previous decade in executive sales and marketing positions at Exact Sciences and Novartis’ Genoptix Medical Lab, leading successful campaigns to expand product pipelines, reimbursement rates and sales volumes. Karlander earned his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from Miami University.

“I’m excited and proud to join the Biocept team and to support our mission of improving cancer outcomes, while serving our community with COVID-19 testing,” Karlander said. “I look forward to contributing to Biocept’s continued expansion, especially with the advancement of CNSide, which has the potential to improve the lives of patients with metastatic cancer.”

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.