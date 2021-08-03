Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for July 2021
Marathon’s Monthly Bitcoin Production Increases 66% month-over-month to 442.2 BTC in July as Total Bitcoin Holdings Grow to Approximately 6,225.6 BTC
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published
unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for July 2021.
Corporate Highlights as of August 1, 2021
- Produced 442.2 new minted bitcoins during July 2021, increasing total bitcoin holdings to approximately 6,225.6 with a fair market value of approximately $260.7 million
- Cash on hand was approximately $91.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $352.6 million
- Received approximately 19,401 S19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain year to date with an additional 4,287 S19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit
- Successfully completed scheduled maintenance and upgrades to the Company’s existing mining fleet as well as the annual inspection of facilities
- Existing mining fleet consists of 19,395 active miners producing 2.09 EH/s
- On August 1, 2021, announced the purchase of an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain, which is expected to increase Marathon’s mining operations to approximately 133,000 miners producing approximately 13.3 EH/s once all miners are deployed
Bitcoin Production Update
As of August 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 1,288.3 newly minted bitcoins during 2021. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:
- January 2021: 50.4 BTC
- February 2021: 43.4 BTC
- March 2021: 97.9 BTC
- April 2021: 162.1 BTC
- May 2021: 226.6 BTC
- June 2021: 265.6 BTC
- July 2021: 442.2 BTC
As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 6,225.6 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On August 1, 2021, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $41,870, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $260.7 million.
Miner Installations and Hash Rate Growth
As of August 1, 2021, Bitmain has delivered approximately 19,401 S19 Pro ASIC miners to the Company’s mining facility in Hardin, MT. On August 1, 2021, the Company announced that it purchased an additional 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. As a result, once all previously purchased miners are installed, the Company’s mining fleet is expected to consist of approximately 133,000 miners, generating approximately 13.3 EH/s. New miners continue to be installed on a daily basis, and based on current schedules, Marathon anticipates all previously purchased miners to be shipped from Bitmain by June 2022.
