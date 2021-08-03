checkAd

DGAP-DD flatexDEGIRO AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 14:22  |  13   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.08.2021 / 14:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.60 EUR 256800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
85.6000 EUR 256800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69736  03.08.2021 

flatexDEGIRO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: ■■■ Flatex AG - Der Online-Broker mit Flatrate-Tarifen ■■■

Diskussion: FinTech Group AG - der neue Internethighflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

JBelfort
 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD flatexDEGIRO AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03.08.2021 / 14:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank gibt einmaligen belastenden Steuereffekt bekannt und informiert über das vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Einmaliger Steuereffekt belastet Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Gerichtsurteil zu Gunsten der asknet Solutions AG zur Haftung eines ehemaligen Vorstandsmitglieds ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Launches Blockchain Incubator with Leading Startup Accelerator in the ...
DGAP-NAV: Scherzer & Co. AG: Net Asset Value zum 31.07.2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:22 UhrDGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:17 UhrDGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:17 UhrDGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:08 UhrDGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:08 UhrDGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
12:07 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Anleger bleiben weitgehend in der Defensive
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11:05 UhrHAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft Flatexdegiro auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08:45 UhrIdeas Daily TV: DAX mit leichten Zugewinnen / Marktidee: flatexDEGIRO
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07:40 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Flatexdegiro auf 140 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
07:04 UhrGOLDMAN SACHS stuft Flatexdegiro auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen