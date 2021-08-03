VMware Expands SaaS Innovations on Industry-Leading Horizon Platform

During the first six weeks of the transition to remote work in early 2020, the total number of cloud-deployed VMware Horizon desktops grew by 82 percent1. As employees decide if they will return to the office or continue working remotely in some manner, VMware Horizon will continue to play a critical role in how IT supports employees – no matter where they choose to work. VMware (NYSE: VMW) continues to build out its industry-leading virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and today announced new capabilities to make it easier for IT to manage Horizon deployments wherever they may be, on-premises or in the cloud.

“Apps are moving to the cloud and employees are accessing them from everywhere, creating a more complex environment for IT to manage,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “VMware Horizon is a modern platform built to reduce this complexity, increase management efficiency, and improve employee productivity regardless of whether the desktop and application workloads are on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both.”