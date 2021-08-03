checkAd

VMware Expands SaaS Innovations on Industry-Leading Horizon Platform

During the first six weeks of the transition to remote work in early 2020, the total number of cloud-deployed VMware Horizon desktops grew by 82 percent1. As employees decide if they will return to the office or continue working remotely in some manner, VMware Horizon will continue to play a critical role in how IT supports employees – no matter where they choose to work. VMware (NYSE: VMW) continues to build out its industry-leading virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and today announced new capabilities to make it easier for IT to manage Horizon deployments wherever they may be, on-premises or in the cloud.

“Apps are moving to the cloud and employees are accessing them from everywhere, creating a more complex environment for IT to manage,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “VMware Horizon is a modern platform built to reduce this complexity, increase management efficiency, and improve employee productivity regardless of whether the desktop and application workloads are on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid of both.”

VMware Horizon is part of the VMware Workspace ONE platform and many customers are leveraging these solutions to unify management of devices, apps and desktops across multiple clouds. VMware Anywhere Workspace is an integrated solution that enables employees to work from anywhere with more secure, frictionless experiences. It brings together VMware Workspace ONE with VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware SASE.

Horizon Control Plane Services Available on More Cloud Environments for Greater Flexibility

As organizations adopt a hybrid or multi-cloud architecture with Horizon desktops and apps running on-premises and/or in one or more public or private clouds, the Horizon Control Plane simplifies things. IT teams can deploy, manage and scale virtual desktops and apps across private and public cloud environments using the cloud-hosted Horizon Control Plane. With hybrid delivery and management of virtual apps and desktops, IT teams get the best of both worlds. They can gain management efficiencies from the cloud for their on-premises environment and expand use cases and capacity to the cloud when they’re ready.

