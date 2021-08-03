Tauriga Sciences Inc. Announces the Arrival of Product Inventory for its Enhanced Tauri-Gum Product Line

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has today announced the arrival of product inventory for its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (11 SKUs in Total). This inventory is available, immediately, on the Company’s E-Commerce website ( www.taurigum.com ). Additionally, the Company is focused on the commercial launch (of its Enhanced Tauri-Gum Product Line) to the retail marketplace.

SKU # 1): 25mg CBD Mint Flavor

SKU # 2): 25mg CBD Blood Orange Flavor

SKU # 3): 25mg CBD Pomegranate Flavor

SKU # 4): 25mg CBG Black Currant Flavor

SKU # 5): 25mg CBG Peach-Lemon Flavor

SKU # 6): 10mg DELTA 8 THC Evergreen Mint Flavor

SKU # 7): 60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc Pear Bellini Flavor

SKU # 8): 50mg Caffeine Cherry Lime Rickey Flavor

SKU # 9): 2,000 IU Vitamin D3 Golden Raspberry Flavor

PARTNERSHIP WITH THINK BIG, LLC (SKUs # 10 & 11)

SKU # 10): 15mg CBD + 10mg CBG + 5mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc Honey Lemon Flavor (Frank White/ Tauri-Gum)

SKU #11): 25mg CBD Mint Flavor (Frank White/ Tauri-Gum)

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com