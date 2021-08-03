checkAd

Solitario Establishes Major New Land Positions in Highly Prospective Gold Terrain in the United States

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 11,600 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota known as the Golden Crest …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 11,600 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota known as the Golden Crest Project. These mineral claims comprise strategic land holdings in a gold district that has historically produced from multiple mines ranging in production from several million to the more than 40 million ounces of gold at the Super Giant Homestake Mine. The project area is in a safe and mining friendly jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 145-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, stated: "Golden Crest is the most significant gold exploration effort we have ever undertaken in our corporate history. The northern Black Hills is one of the most gold-endowed regions in the world and we firmly believe that it has the potential to host multiple new, world class gold deposits. We have been working on this project for nearly a year and have assembled a significant land position in this exciting gold belt.

Adding the Golden Crest gold project to our two high-grade zinc assets, Florida Canyon and Lik, creates a company with a compelling value proposition in zinc and an exciting green fields gold property situated in an exceptional gold belt that is underexplored."

What We Know About Super Giant Gold Deposits

The historic Homestake Mine (42 million mined ounces and 20 million unmined ounces of gold) is one of the largest individual gold deposits in North America and has the distinction of falling into a rare class known as Super Giant gold deposits (deposits containing +58 million ounces). There are less than forty known gold deposits of this size worldwide. Super Giant deposits are characterized by a cluster of surrounding geologically similar deposits within an area of several hundred square kilometers that define profoundly mineralized regions. Globally, these deposit clusters nearly always contain satellite gold endowments in excess of 100 million ounces. Examples of Super Giants and their associated clusters include the Timmins-Abitibi Belt (Canada), Golden Mile-Eastern Goldfields (Australia), Obuasi-West Africa and Carlin/Gold Strike-Carlin Trend (Nevada).

