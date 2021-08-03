Solitario Establishes Major New Land Positions in Highly Prospective Gold Terrain in the United States

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 11,600 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota known as the Golden Crest …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 11,600 acres of mineral rights in western South Dakota known as the Golden Crest Project. These mineral claims comprise strategic land holdings in a gold district that has historically produced from multiple mines ranging in production from several million to the more than 40 million ounces of gold at the Super Giant Homestake Mine. The project area is in a safe and mining friendly jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 145-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits. Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, stated: "Golden Crest is the most significant gold exploration effort we have ever undertaken in our corporate history. The northern Black Hills is one of the most gold-endowed regions in the world and we firmly believe that it has the potential to host multiple new, world class gold deposits. We have been working on this project for nearly a year and have assembled a significant land position in this exciting gold belt.