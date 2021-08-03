checkAd

Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As long as the sun shines, we will have a source for clean solar power. Many experts agree that solar farms are the new "it" industry. With renewable energy and limited natural resources such a hot topic, the solar industry proves itself as one of the fastest growing markets today. Capitalizing on the forecasted success of solar farms allows investors to build wealth in multiple ways with minimum barriers to entry. Solar farms are just one of the many ways to profit from vacant land. A solar farm produces electricity. Instead of growing plants, they plant solar panels. And instead of a grocery store or farmer's market, the farmer sells the electricity to the utility companies that supply electricity to the grid. Some households and businesses have rooftop and backyard solar panels. These panels use photovoltaics (conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials). In keeping up with our earlier analogy. The difference between these rooftop panels and a solar farm, is the difference between a garden and a farm.Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR).

Solar farms are power stations that employ many massive solar panels. These power stations convert, store, and distribute electricity to the electrical grid. Instead of solar panels placed on the rooftops, they attach to stands on the ground in rows. They take up between 1 acre and hundreds of acres. And they have the power to "light up your life", in ecologically sustainable ways. The basic building block of the solar farm is the solar cell. It's a small electrical device that converts a small amount of sunlight into electricity, also called a photovoltaic cell. These devices, made out of silicon, usually perform 2 tasks: Creation of electrical charge from sunlight: and separating that charge so that it can be distributed. These solar cells are wired together on a panel and mounted on stands. Then placed on the ground. Massive quantities of solar panels are connected, covering acres of land. These arrays are connected to the electrical grid and sell their electrical output to the utility company where it is distributed for use to neighborhoods. Experts agree that solar farms can be extremely profitable! With the profits that come from the actual sale of electricity, coupled with tax credits, deductions and legislative incentives, the profits are looking good. Additionally, solar power is never going to "go out of style". The market will always be there, as long as we require power and have a sun.

