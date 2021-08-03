Funko Introduces Philanthropic-Driven Initiative, Pops! With Purpose

“Throughout Funko's history, community has been at the heart of all of our efforts,” explained Andrew Perlmutter, President at Funko. “When fans decide to purchase and display a Pop! With Purpose, they are signifying their support for a cause that contributes to making the world a more kind and equitable place for all.”

Funko , Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced its new philanthropic driven initiative, Pops! With Purpose, tying Funko Pop! characters to causes that are important to employees, Funko fans and the greater community. The program will kick-off through an auction at FunKon 2021, followed by an expansive product assortment next year with Make-A-Wish .

“We know that wishes have the ability to help children build the emotional and physical strength they need to fight a critical illness,” said LuAnn Bott, Vice President of Revenue Partnerships and Services for Make-A-Wish America. “Through the sale of their wish-inspired Pop! figures, Funko will enable even more wish kids to experience the life-changing impact of a wish come true.”

With a proven history of community engagement through the Funko Cares program, Funko’s Pops! With Purpose expands on partnerships with new and existing philanthropic organizations. Since introducing its Funko Cares Program in 2018, Funko has given back to the community through monetary and product donations.

Inspired by its diverse employee and fan base alongside a culture of inclusivity, Funko partnered with the It Gets Better Project for the second year in a row by releasing a Pops! With Purpose Pride collection.

“Funko is a natural, value-aligned partner for the It Gets Better Project,” said It Gets Better Project Executive Director Brian Wenke. “Through their queer interpretations of iconic characters known and loved by so many, Funko is sending a message to all LGBTQ+ young people that they are not alone – and that there is a broad, multi-faceted community here to support them. Funko’s unwavering commitment to sustaining our life-affirming resources, while fueling the joy of others, is an ideal combination with the capacity to positively impact young queer people everywhere.”