Omeros Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2021

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, immunologic diseases (e.g., complement-mediated diseases and cancers) and central nervous system disorders. Its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company’s PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros’ pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

