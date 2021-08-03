checkAd

EF Hutton Expands Capital Markets Platform with the Appointment of Jason Sands as Managing Director

New York, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton today announced the appointment of Jason Sands as Managing Director to EF Hutton’s Capital Markets team.

Jason Sands has participated in 100+ transactions representing over $5 billion in aggregate proceeds raised. His transaction experience covers a range of offering types including IPOs, SPACS, rights offerings, CMPOs, follow-on offerings, PIPEs, Reg A financings, Private Placements, Registered Directs, convertible debt offerings and preferred stock offerings. Prior to joining EF Hutton, Mr. Sands held roles at Think Equity and The Benchmark Company, where he raised institutional capital for private and public issuers in the technology, healthcare and consumer sectors.

Jason’s brother, Michael Sands will also join EF Hutton’s Capital Markets team. He previously worked at Bridgeview Execution Services, a division of Tradition Securities and Derivatives LLC as a Sales Trader on the Equity Derivatives Sales team. His transaction experience spans across the origination, marketing and execution of complex option strategies on behalf of institutional clients.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason and Michael to EF Hutton. As we continue to build out our product offering expertise and develop our client base, the addition of Jason and Michael will continue to accelerate EF Hutton’s prominent standing in the capital markets and our upward momentum on Wall Street and beyond,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton President David W. Boral stated, “Fostering genuine, deep-rooted relationships with top-tier institutional investors is critical to the long-term success of our firm. Jason and Michael will be instrumental in the continued expansion of EF Hutton’s institutional base, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them to the team.”

Jason Sands, Managing Director, Capital Markets, commented, “Michael and I are thrilled to be joining the thriving EF Hutton franchise and to help expand the Equity Capital Markets division. Since its inception early last year, we have watched EF Hutton become a leading presence on Wall Street in the middle market and emerging growth space. Having now joined the platform, we are eager to assist in positioning clients for long-term success by providing access to strategic capital solutions.”

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $2.6B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

