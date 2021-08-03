checkAd

Cassava Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

- Conference Call Today at 9 a.m. ET -

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $5.1 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per share, for the same period in 2020. Net cash used in operations was $7.4 million during the first six months of 2021. Net cash use for operations for full-year 2021 is expected to be approximately $20 to $25 million, consistent with previous financial guidance. Cash and cash equivalents were $278.3 million as of June 30, 2021, with no debt.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO, and Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review financial results and to preview the Company’s growth strategy.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Please dial in 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Conference call detail are as follows:
Toll Free: 1-888-254-3590 Toll/International: 1-323-794-2575

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2021

  • At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $278.3 million, compared to $93.5 million at December 31, 2020, with no debt.

  • Net cash used in operations during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.4 million, net of reimbursements received from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant awards.

  • Research grant funding reimbursements of $0.9 million were received from NIH and recorded as a reduction in research and development (R&D) expenses. This compared to $1.1 million of NIH grant receipts received for the same period in 2020.

  • Net cash use for operations for full year 2021 is expected to be approximately $20 to $25 million. Net cash use in 2021 is expected to be driven by higher headcount and personnel expenses, manufacturing costs around large-scale drug supply, professional services expenses related to clinical programs, and operating costs such as insurance, office space and IT related expenses.

  • R&D expenses were $3.9 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was due primarily to costs related to manufacture of clinical trial supplies in anticipation of launching a Phase 3 clinical program in simufilam, costs of an on-going open-label study in simufilam, as well as increased personnel expenses.

  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.2 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was due primarily to higher annual shareholder meeting and insurance costs compared to the prior year.

About Simufilam
Simufilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science for simufilam is published in peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease. Cassava Sciences is also developing an investigational diagnostic, called SavaDx, to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. Simufilam and SavaDx were both developed in-house. Both product candidates are substantially funded by peer-review research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

About Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com.

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: our strategy and plans; expected cash use in future periods; the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease; the status of current and future clinical studies with simufilam; our intention to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program with simufilam and the timing, enrollment, duration and other details thereof; verbal commentaries made by our employees; and potential benefits, if any, of our product candidates. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “would”, “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Our clinical results from earlier-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish.

Such statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks relating to the ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of our product candidates, the severity and duration of health care precautions given the COVID-19 pandemic, any unanticipated impacts of the pandemic on our business operations, and including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements and events discussed in this news release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this news release. For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The content of this press release is solely our responsibility and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).


– Financial Tables Follow –


CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC.  
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                   
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020    
Operating expenses                        
Research and development, net of grant reimbursement $ 3,901     $ 591     $ 6,430     $ 1,135    
General and administrative   1,237       818       2,241       1,596    
Gain on sale of property and equipment         (246 )           (346 )  
Total operating expenses   5,138       1,163       8,671       2,385    
Operating loss   (5,138 )     (1,163 )     (8,671 )     (2,385 )  
Interest income   13       27       20       99    
Net loss $ (5,125 )   $ (1,136 )   $ (8,651 )   $ (2,286 )  
                         
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.09 )  
                         
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted   39,953       24,779       38,843       24,630    
                   
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS  
(unaudited, in thousands)  
              June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020  
Assets                        
Current assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents             $ 278,254     $ 93,506    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets               1,304       488    
Total current assets               279,558       93,994    
Property and equipment, net               75       11    
Operating lease right-of-use assets               252       295    
Other assets               1,420          
Total assets             $ 281,305     $ 94,300    
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Current liabilities                        
Accounts payable             $ 1,912     $ 911    
Accrued development expense               2,462       719    
Accrued compensation and benefits               120       83    
Operating lease liabilities, current               93       58    
Other accrued liabilities               50       94    
Total current liabilities               4,637       1,865    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current               188       235    
Total liabilities               4,825       2,100    
Stockholders' equity                        
Common Stock and additional paid-in-capital               460,052       267,121    
Accumulated deficit               (183,572 )     (174,921 )  
Total stockholders' equity               276,480       92,200    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity             $ 281,305     $ 94,300    

1 Alzheimer's Disease International, Dementia Statistics, available on-line and accessed July 30, 2021:
https://www.alzint.org/about/dementia-facts-figures/dementia-statistic ...

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cassava Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Conference Call Today at 9 a.m. ET -AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced financial results for the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board