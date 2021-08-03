checkAd

Orgenesis Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-407-9500 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 862-298-0850. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/42425 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website here.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Friday, August 5, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, August 19, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42425.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Contact for Orgenesis:
David Waldman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021





Disclaimer

