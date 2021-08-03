eMagin to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results on August 12, 2021

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will release results for the second quarter on August 12, 2021.



Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9 a.m. EST on August 12, 2021, to discuss quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. The live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website via https://www.emagin.com/investors/events. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour after the live event. To join the conference call within the United States, dial (844)-308-1725, for international access dial (929)-517-0939. The passcode for the call is 2481588. All participants are encouraged to join at least 10 minutes before the start of the live event.