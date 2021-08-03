checkAd

Consolidated Water Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11 00 a.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:31  |  14   |   |   

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 10159283

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 24, 2021, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 10159283

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com 

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Water Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11 00 a.m. ET GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will hold a conference …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board