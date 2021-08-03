XpresSpa Group Announces New Pilot Program in Collaboration with EL AL Israel Airlines for Pre-Flight COVID-19 Variant Testing Through XpresCheck Testing Facilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced a collaboration between XpresCheck and EL AL Israel Airlines, the national airline of Israel. The new pilot program, launching on August 5, requires negative COVID-19 PCR tests from passengers departing JFK International Airport and arriving at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Israel.

"We strive to do our best to make the passenger process easier for our customers, especially during this time,” said EL AL CEO, Avigal Soreq. “We are all aware that the virus is here to remain in one form or another, so we adopted a different approach, a ‘life alongside the coronavirus’ approach. EL AL is doing everything in its power to continue developing solutions for its customers, which will enable Israel to open up to foreign tourism, A critical matter to the economy of the state of Israel."

A negative COVID-19 PCR test is currently required for passengers of all ages, including those vaccinated, upon landing in Israel. Located in JFK T4, XpresCheck will collect specimens for rapid molecular testing services to EL AL passengers upon landing in Ben-Gurion International Airport to detect the active presence of COVID-19 and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“We look forward to collaborating with EL AL Israel Airlines in our mutual efforts to provide flyers with more accessible testing options to meet destination entry requirements and improve variant tracking,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. "Our approach will help streamline necessary COVID-19 tests, while still maintaining safety and rigor throughout the process. Once the pilot program proves successful, we look to expand the EL AL relationship to other US originating flights to Israel.”

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.