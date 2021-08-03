checkAd

CN Achieves Record Grain Movement for 2020-2021 Crop Year and Submits Its 2021-2022 Grain Plan

CN Delivers Record Results, Moving over 31 Million Metric Tonnes of Canadian Grain via Carload, Despite Unprecedented Challenges Over the Past Year

CN’s 2021-2022 Plan Builds on Commitment to Fostering Growth and Supporting our Canadian Grain Partners

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announces that it has set a new record for the movement of Canadian grain and processed grain products via carload with over 31 million metric tonnes (“MMT”) moved during the 2020-2021 crop year. CN also filed and published its 2021-2022 Grain Plan on Friday July 30.

This record exceeds the previous record for carload movement of 29.4 MMT set in the 2019–2020 crop year. CN also moved over 1.1 MMT of grain from Western Canada via containers, with grain volumes moved from Eastern Canada in addition to these levels.

“As an essential transportation service to the economy, to our customers, supply chain partners, and the communities we serve, we remain committed to making capacity-enhancing investments to our network and to upgrade our rolling stock. These investments benefit our grain customers, as well as all those from the other sectors we serve. CN’s grain movement has been resilient during the pandemic, achieving 14 straight months of Canadian grain volume shipment records. We recognize that growing conditions across much of the Prairies have been very challenging as many producers face extremely hot and dry weather this year. Our dedicated team of railroaders will continue to work tirelessly with Canadian farmers, agri-organizations and grain customers to have the resources in place to move the upcoming harvest for the communities we proudly serve.”

-      JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

Details of CN’s record success can be found in its annual Grain Plan, entitled From Farm to Market. This is the fourth year CN has produced a Plan in conjunction with key industry stakeholders. The Plan reviews CN’s performance during the previous crop year, assesses CN’s ability to move anticipated levels of grain during the upcoming crop year, and outlines specific steps that CN is taking to ensure it has the necessary capacity to move grain safely and efficiently for the benefit of farmers, customers and supply chain partners. The Grain Plan is also available on CN’s website at www.cn.ca/grain. CN will continue to publish monthly updates to the Plan.

