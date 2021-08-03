Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically
determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Steven Bellon, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery, is scheduled to participate in a panel at the
2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, which is being held from August 10-11.
Panel Details:
Title: “Bullseye – Targeted Oncology Part 2”
Panel date and time: Wednesday, August 11, 10:20 a.m. ET
Members of the Foghorn management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.
A live webcast of the panel can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.
Media Contact:
Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics
fcavalie@foghorntx.com
Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics
areine@foghorntx.com
Hans Vitzthun, LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
