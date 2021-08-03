Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Steven Bellon, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery, is scheduled to participate in a panel at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, which is being held from August 10-11.



Panel Details:

Title: “Bullseye – Targeted Oncology Part 2”

Panel date and time: Wednesday, August 11, 10:20 a.m. ET