Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $2.8 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to a net loss of $10.8 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $12.2 million, including a $2.6 million impairment loss, reported in the second quarter of 2020.

Time charter revenues were $47.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $41.0 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase in time charter revenues was mainly due to increased average time charter rates that the Company achieved for its vessels during the quarter. This increase was partly offset by decreased revenues due to decreased ownership days compared to last year, resulting from the sale of vessels.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to $1.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $1.4 million. This compares to a net loss of $113.6 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $116.5 million, including a $95.7 million impairment loss and $1.1 million loss from sale of vessels, for the same period of 2020. Time charter revenues were $88.1 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $84.7 million for the same period of 2020.

  Fleet Employment Profile (As of August 02, 2021)
  Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows:
  Vessel Sister
Ships*
 Gross Rate
(USD Per
Day)
 Com**
 Charterers
 Delivery Date to
Charterers***
 Redelivery Date to
Owners****
 Notes
  BUILT     DWT
                 
  10 Panamax Bulk Carriers
PROTEFS A $10,650 5.00 % Reachy International (HK) Co., Limited 8-Feb-21 10-Mar-22 - 20-May-22  
  2004   73,630               
CALIPSO A $10,400 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 22-Jan-21 1-Oct-21 - 15-Dec-21  
  2005   73,691               
- NAIAS A $11,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 27-Jan-21 17-May-21  
      $25,000 5.00 % Nasshipping Inc. 17-May-21 21-Jun-21  
      $23,250 5.00 % AS Klaveness Chartering, Oslo 21-Jun-21 19-Jul-21 1
  2006   73,546               
MELIA   $10,000 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 20-Aug-20 11-Jun-21 2
      $25,750 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 11-Jun-21 7-Apr-22 - 7-Jun-22  
  2005   76,225               
ARTEMIS   $10,250 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 30-Nov-20 5-Jan-22 - 30-Mar-22  
  2006   76,942               
LETO   $9,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-May-20 8-Aug-21 - 30-Sep-21 3
  2010   81,297               
SELINA B $11,000 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd., Singapore 5-Jul-20 7-Aug-21 - 7-Sep-21 3
  2010   75,700               
MAERA B $8,600 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 11-Jun-20 8-Aug-21 - 3-Oct-21 3
  2013   75,403               
ISMENE   $16,500 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 11-Mar-21 15-Oct-21 - 15-Dec-21  
  2013   77,901               
CRYSTALIA C $8,750 5.00 % Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam 22-May-20 9-Aug-21 - 30-Sep-21 3
  2014   77,525               
10  ATALANDI C $9,300 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 14-Jun-20 10-Aug-21 - 14-Oct-21 3
  2014   77,529               
  6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
11  MAIA D $11,200 5.00 % Aquavita International S.A. 31-Jan-20 20-Jun-21 4
      $25,000 5.00 % Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam 20-Jun-21 1-May-22 - 30-Jun-22  
  2009   82,193               
12  MYRSINI D $11,500 5.00 % Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong 4-Dec-19 11-May-21  
      $27,750 5.00 % Bocimar International N.V. 11-May-21 15-Oct-21 - 30-Nov-21  
  2010   82,117               
13  MEDUSA D $11,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 19-Nov-20 10-Jan-22 - 20-Mar-22  
  2010   82,194               
14  MYRTO D $10,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 3-Apr-20 11-Aug-21 - 15-Sep-21 3
  2013   82,131               
15  ASTARTE   $11,750 5.00 % Aquavita International S.A. 18-Jan-20 20-May-21  
      $25,000 5.00 % Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. 20-May-21 1-Nov-21 - 15-Dec-21  
  2013   81,513               
16  MAGNOLIA     - -   - - - - - 5
  tbr. LEONIDAS P. C.               
  2011   82,165               
  5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
17  ALCMENE   $8,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 2-Apr-20 28-Jul-21 6
      $25,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 28-Jul-21 30-Oct-21  
  2010   93,193               
18  AMPHITRITE E $10,250 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Mar-20 6-Jun-21  
      $30,000 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 6-Jun-21 2-Jul-21 7
      $30,250 5.00 % Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd. 23-Jul-21 6-Sep-21 8
  2012   98,697               
19  POLYMNIA E $12,100 5.00 % CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg 22-Nov-20 15-Oct-21 - 25-Dec-21 9
  2012   98,704               
20  ELECTRA F $23,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 23-Mar-21 28-Apr-21  
      $21,000 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 28-Apr-21 10-Feb-22 - 10-Apr-22  
  2013   87,150               
21  PHAIDRA F $9,400 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf 29-May-20 15-Jul-21  
      $27,000 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 15-Jul-21 19-Aug-21 10
  2013   87,146               
  12 Capesize Bulk Carriers
22  ALIKI   $20,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 18-Mar-21 15-Jan-22 - 15-Mar-22  
  2005   180,235               
23  BALTIMORE   $13,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Dec-20 11-Aug-21 - 5-Oct-21 3
  2005   177,243               
24  SALT LAKE CITY   $13,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 9-Jan-21 1-Apr-22 - 30-Jun-22  
  2005   171,810               
25  SEMIRIO G $13,500 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 1-Jan-21 5-Oct-21 - 20-Dec-21  
  2007   174,261               
26  BOSTON G $15,300 5.00 % Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany 7-Jun-19 16-Jun-21  
      $25,500 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 16-Jun-21 15-Apr-22 - 15-Jun-22  
  2007   177,828               
27  HOUSTON G $12,400 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 13-Apr-20 10-Aug-21 - 30-Sep-21 3
  2009   177,729               
28  NEW YORK G $14,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 29-Dec-20 16-Apr-22 - 30-Jun-22  
  2010   177,773               
29  SEATTLE H $12,300 5.00 % Pacbulk Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 27-Apr-20 1-Oct-21 - 20-Feb-22 11
  2011   179,362               
30  P. S. PALIOS H $12,050 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 24-Mar-20 5-Jun-21  
      $26,500 4.75 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 5-Jun-21 15-Feb-22 - 15-Apr-22  
  2013   179,134               
31  G. P. ZAFIRAKIS I $13,200 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 31-May-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21  
  2014   179,492               
32  SANTA BARBARA I $17,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Jan-21 5-Jan-22 - 5-Mar-22  
  2015   179,426               
33  NEW ORLEANS   $15,500 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 3-Dec-20 25-Jan-22 - 25-Mar-22  
  2015   180,960               
  4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
34  LOS ANGELES J $14,250 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 6-Jun-20 1-Oct-21 - 31-Dec-21  
  2012   206,104               
35  PHILADELPHIA J $14,500 5.00 % BHP Billiton Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd 5-Feb-20 22-Apr-21  
      $28,500 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 22-Apr-21 1-Mar-22 - 1-May-22  
  2012   206,040               
36  SAN FRANCISCO K $17,750 5.00 % Olam International Limited, Singapore 11-Feb-21 27-May-21  
      $24,700 5.00 %   27-May-21 15-Jan-22 - 15-Mar-22  
  2017   208,006               
37  NEWPORT NEWS K $18,400 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 8-Sep-20 16-Oct-21 - 30-Dec-21  
  2017   208,021               
* Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1 Vessel sold delivered to her new owners on July 30, 2021.
2 Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$500,000.
3 Based on latest information.
4 Charterers have agreed to pay US$30,664 per day, for the excess period commencing from June 15, 2021 till June 20, 2021.
5 Expected date of delivery to the Company on February 28, 2022.
6 Charterers have agreed to pay the weighted average of the Baltic Panamax 5 T/C routes, as published by the Baltic Exchange on July 2, 2021 for the excess period commencing from July 2, 2021 till July 28, 2021.
7 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from July 2, 2021 to July 23, 2021.
8 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 45 days.
9 Vessel currently off hire for drydocking.
10 Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 35 days.
11 Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 10, 2021 to May 30, 2021.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2021   2020   2021   2020
                   
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
  Time charter revenues $ 47,023   $ 40,975   $ 88,074   $ 84,735  
  Voyage expenses   2,292     3,827     4,072     7,561  
  Vessel operating expenses   19,179     20,806     37,731     42,123  
  Net income/(loss)   2,815     (10,794 )   1,520     (113,617 )
  Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders   1,373     (12,236 )   (1,364 )   (116,501 )
FLEET DATA
  Average number of vessels   37.0     41.0     37.6     41.4  
  Number of vessels   37.0     41.0     37.0     41.0  
  Weighted average age of vessels   10.4     9.5     10.4     9.5  
  Ownership days   3,367     3,731     6,801     7,532  
  Available days   3,319     3,507     6,753     7,025  
  Operating days   3,305     3,446     6,692     6,838  
  Fleet utilization   99.6 %   98.3 %   99.1 %   97.3 %
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 13,477   $ 10,593   $ 12,439   $ 10,986  
  Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,696   $ 5,577   $ 5,548   $ 5,593  

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
   
(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13721321.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)


DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
                   
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2021     2020     2021     2020  
REVENUES:                
  Time charter revenues $ 47,023   $ 40,975   $ 88,074   $ 84,735  
EXPENSES:                
  Voyage expenses   2,292     3,827     4,072     7,561  
  Vessel operating expenses   19,179     20,806     37,731     42,123  
  Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   10,092     11,737     20,141     23,284  
  General and administrative expenses   7,211     6,739     13,909     16,285  
  Management fees to related party   405     497     854     1,014  
  Vessel impairment charges   -     2,556     -     95,693  
  Loss on sale of vessels   (2 )   -     203     1,078  
  Other loss/(income)   102     99     (4 )   (142 )
  Operating income/(loss) $ 7,744   $ (5,286 ) $ 11,168   $ (102,161 )
                   
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):                
  Interest expense and finance costs   (4,706 )   (5,655 )   (9,342 )   (12,009 )
  Interest income   22     203     50     639  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   (158 )   -     (158 )   -  
  Loss from equity method investment   (87 )   (56 )   (198 )   (86 )
  Total other expenses, net $ (4,929 ) $ (5,508 ) $ (9,648 ) $ (11,456 )
                   
Net income/(loss) $ 2,815   $ (10,794 ) $ 1,520   $ (113,617 )
Dividends on series B preferred shares   (1,442 )   (1,442 )   (2,884 )   (2,884 )
Net income/(loss) attributed to common stockholders   1,373     (12,236 )   (1,364 )   (116,501 )
Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.02   $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.35 )
Weighted average number of common shares, basic   82,020,353     85,552,271     82,792,000     86,012,939  
                   
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted   85,576,754     85,552,271     82,792,000     86,012,939  
                   
      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2021     2020     2021     2020  
                   
Net income/(loss) $ 2,815   $ (10,794 ) $ 1,520   $ (113,617 )
Other comprehensive loss (Actuarial loss)   -     (6 )   -     (13 )
Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 2,815   $ (10,800 ) $ 1,520   $ (113,630 )


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA    
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)    
           
      June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020*
ASSETS   (unaudited)    
           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 154,995 $ 82,909
Other current assets   23,597   41,752
Vessels, net   690,819   716,178
Other fixed assets, net   21,629   21,704
Other non-current assets   8,594   9,867
  Total assets $ 899,634 $ 872,410
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 461,515 $ 420,314
Other liabilities   22,386   23,526
Total stockholders' equity   415,733   428,570
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 899,634 $ 872,410
           
* The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
      Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2021     2020     2021   2020  
                   
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,023   $ 4,447   $ 27,442 $ 11,737  
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   (483 )   (1,100 )   22,075   (2,264 )
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 48,420   $ (12,857 ) $ 22,569 $ (36,071 ) 


CONTACT: Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net




