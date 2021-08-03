mdf commerce announces date of conference call for first quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results

checkAd

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Dial-in: (833) 732-1201 (toll-free) or (720) 405-2161 (international)
Live webcast: register here

A replay of the webcast will be available until August 11, 2022, at midnight Eastern Time through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section on our website on August 11, 2021, to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com





