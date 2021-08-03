checkAd

SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for Race Fans

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that based on revelatory insights and successful results generated by SharpLink’s C4 Sports Betting Conversion Platform (“C4”) launched on NASCAR.com earlier this year, NASCAR is perpetuating and expanding its relationship with SharpLink to provide for multiple new features and betting opportunities to be served to NASCAR fans through the end of the 2021 racing season.

For nearly ten years, SharpLink has been a trusted free-to-play game development partner to NASCAR. In February 2021, SharpLink and NASCAR further expanded their longstanding relationship when NASCAR deployed SharpLink’s AI-enabled C4 technology on NASCAR.com, seamlessly serving NASCAR.com users with live, real-time, personalized betting opportunities offered by BetMGM online sportsbook.

Commenting on the results, Joe Solosky, Managing Director of Gaming at NASCAR, stated, “Early engagement levels have been particularly impressive with SharpLink providing NASCAR fans the ability to get acclimated to the emerging online U.S. sports betting environment. SharpLink is providing invaluable insights that are helping shape and expand our sports betting operations now and in the future. We look forward to working closely with SharpLink to introduce new C4 features on NASCAR.com with a goal of driving even deeper customer engagement and entertainment.”

“We are very pleased that our C4 Sports Betting Conversion platform is meeting and exceeding NASCAR’s expectations of our innovative AI-enabled technology and capabilities. We are also proud that through rapid deployment with BetMGM and full service weekly maintenance, SharpLink is freeing NASCAR’s staff to focus on creating the best possible betting user experience for their passionate fanbase without having to hassle with complex technology implementations by costly in-house development teams,” added Rob Phythian, SharpLink’s Chief Executive Officer.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion Platform delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming sector. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

