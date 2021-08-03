checkAd

Predictive Oncology subsidiary, Helomics uses data from the 100,000 Genomes Project to better predict ovarian cancer outcomes

03.08.2021   

Initial results demonstrate that AI models of genomic data can predict cancer outcomes. This has the potential to help personalize ovarian cancer treatments and drive the discovery of new therapies.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is excited to report initial results on AI-driven models of ovarian cancer. POAI subsidiary Helomics, working on data from the 100,000 Genomes Project in Genomics England’s National Genomic Research Library (NGRL), has developed a new AI-driven model that can predict survival rates for ovarian cancer patients, post-treatment. These AI models have the potential to improve treatment paths for ovarian cancer and drive the development of new therapies. The results of the study will be available as a preprint on Biorxiv in the late summer.

Helomics used a machine learning approach to extract the key genomic features from nearly 500 ovarian cancer participants of the 100,000 Genomes Project. The AI model learns patterns in the genetic mutations of patients’ tumors, to then predict their survival rates post-treatment, with close to 70% accuracy. Helomics is now working to refine their AI models with the aim of even greater accuracy for predictions.

These developments represent an important step forward in oncology. There are currently no biomarkers for prognosis and treatment responses in ovarian cancer, making it challenging to tailor treatments to individual patients. Doctors must choose from a set ‘menu’ of drugs and therapies that have not changed much in the last two decades, despite extensive research efforts. The Helomics AI model has the potential to be used to narrow down ovarian cancer treatment choices as it predicts patients’ responses to specific therapies, improving patients’ prognosis and offering clinicians a more efficient and cost-effective precision medicine approach to treatment. Importantly, these models also provide doctors and scientists better insights into which genes are involved in response to treatment, allowing for the development of new precision medicines.

