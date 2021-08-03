checkAd

Yield10 Bioscience to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results, share corporate highlights, and provide an overall business update. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-877-709-8150. International callers should call +1-201-689-8354. The call will also be available through a live webcast and will reference a slide deck, both of which may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.yield10bio.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The replay may be accessed via the Company’s website on the investor relations event page, or by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or +1-201-612-7415 (international). The audio replay passcode is 13720690.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary seed products, and to discover high valuable genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-E)

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR





