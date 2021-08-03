checkAd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Leadership Bench with Appointment of Andrea DeMarco as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021   

Jessica John Promoted to Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced the appointment of Andrea DeMarco to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Jessica John has been promoted to Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Both women will assume their new roles beginning September 1, 2021.

“We continuously look for opportunities to further build our leadership bench strength and Andrea’s proven track record of success and extensive experience across the business including investor relations, ESG, sales and marketing, FP&A and revenue management made her the ideal candidate for this newly created role,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises she will work side-by-side with Regent’s President and CEO, Jason Montague, bringing additional leadership and executive vision to contribute to the line’s continued growth and success.”

“Andrea successfully represented our Company to Wall Street since our initial public offering in 2013 and has developed a great successor in Jessica John, who played an instrumental role in many aspects of our COVID-19 pandemic response as well as the development of our Company’s global ESG strategy,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “I’m thrilled to congratulate Andrea and Jessica and I’m confident they will leverage their proven successes in their expanded leadership roles.”

DeMarco has strong knowledge of the cruise industry with nearly 20 years of diverse experience spanning multiple areas of the business. Prior to the appointment, she was with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for nine years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and ESG. Throughout her tenure, she successfully built all three departments under her areas of responsibility from the ground up. She served as the high-profile face and voice of the organization to Wall Street and business and financial media and was consistently ranked by Wall Street at the top of the prestigious Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team rankings as the #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector for two consecutive years.

