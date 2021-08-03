Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. Applies to OTC Markets for Listing to Publish Financial Data

To launch production of Renewable Energy Systems, WWDH is merging with LED Lites USA Inc., SanAir Inc. and acquiring Net Zero Farm’s product line in a stock exchange transaction. This will place WWDH in the LED lighting market with products covering all commercial LED applications. The company is particularly excited about the UVC Germicidal Troffer Ceiling Light product line which addresses pathogens including Covid-19 and its variants in hospitals, healthcare, store, restaurants and office environments.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. (OTC:WWDH) announces that it has applied to OTC Markets to upload current financial data to their website for public dissemination. The company has a plan to become fully reporting per SEC regulations and raise capital through a Regulation A stock offering as it moves into production.

SanAir Inc. complements the LED Lites USA germicidal products with portable and wall plug-in germicidal air sanitizer units. Aimed at home and office applications, these units can eliminate pollen, bacteria and virus pathogens with a combination of HEPA filtration and UVC germicidal inactivation with patent pending technology.

As an American manufacturing company producing LED lighting products, SanAir UV germicidal air purifiers and solar power battery backup systems, WWDH has opportunities in government contracts and Buy American customers. The new management team has a roadmap developed to expand its production of Healthcare and Renewable Energy product lines with the long-term intention of sustained growth and profits.

CEO Donald MacIntyre says, “We are very excited by our participation in the Renewable Energy field with developments in solar battery technology as well as the Healthcare market with Covid-19 inactivating SanAir germicidal air purifiers.”

The company plans continued expansion in both markets over the coming year.

The company will post all news on the company’s website www.worldwideholdingsdelaware.com .

Bruce Macintyre

702-685-9524

brucem@worldwideholdingsdelaware.com