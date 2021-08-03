checkAd

ev Transportation Services Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:31  |  31   |   |   

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group …

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with evTS management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight the Company's FireFly® ESV (Essential Services Vehicle), an all-electric, lightweight commercial utility vehicle for the essential services and on-demand "last mile" urban delivery markets.

MZ maintains offices worldwide and has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise evTS in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of non-deal roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman, commented, "evTS has designed, developed and commercialized an impressive suite of all-electric highly-customizable, lightweight commercial utility vehicles that have resonated with their target customer base. Made in the USA, the Company expects to begin commercial delivery of FireFly vehicles produced at its Fort Worth, TX Vehicle Technology Center in the fourth quarter of 2021 through its well-established distribution channels. To-date, evTS has received expressions of interest from customer prospects for over 5,000 vehicle purchases."

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ Group added: "The Company's flagship FireFly electric vehicle (EV) uniquely offers real-time remote monitoring, diagnostics and unparalleled fleet management solutions - an important criteria for municipal government clients - as well as for the Essential Services and fast growing On-Demand Delivery markets, which constitute a $10B+ market annually. Their proprietary vehicle management system, which consists of a cloud-connected electronics and software package, helps to reduce the overall cost of ownership by enhancing vehicle up-time availability and maintainability. With the FireFly EV having already been used in over 26 cities worldwide, we find evTS to be a compelling opportunity for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ev Transportation Services Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Second ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...