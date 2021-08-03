ev Transportation Services Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group …

MZ Group will work closely with evTS management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight the Company's FireFly® ESV (Essential Services Vehicle), an all-electric, lightweight commercial utility vehicle for the essential services and on-demand "last mile" urban delivery markets.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ maintains offices worldwide and has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise evTS in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of non-deal roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman, commented, "evTS has designed, developed and commercialized an impressive suite of all-electric highly-customizable, lightweight commercial utility vehicles that have resonated with their target customer base. Made in the USA, the Company expects to begin commercial delivery of FireFly vehicles produced at its Fort Worth, TX Vehicle Technology Center in the fourth quarter of 2021 through its well-established distribution channels. To-date, evTS has received expressions of interest from customer prospects for over 5,000 vehicle purchases."

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ Group added: "The Company's flagship FireFly electric vehicle (EV) uniquely offers real-time remote monitoring, diagnostics and unparalleled fleet management solutions - an important criteria for municipal government clients - as well as for the Essential Services and fast growing On-Demand Delivery markets, which constitute a $10B+ market annually. Their proprietary vehicle management system, which consists of a cloud-connected electronics and software package, helps to reduce the overall cost of ownership by enhancing vehicle up-time availability and maintainability. With the FireFly EV having already been used in over 26 cities worldwide, we find evTS to be a compelling opportunity for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide."