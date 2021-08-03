checkAd

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs LOI to Build and Operate $30 Million Waste Plastic-to-Energy Pyrolysis Plant in Africa; Kinshasa, DRC is Company’s First Project in Africa, Its Fourth Continent

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a Letter of Intent to build and operate a waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis plant in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with a $30 million capex price tag.

Kinshasa is the capital and the largest city of the DRC with a 2021 population of 15 million. The DRC Ministry of the Environment estimates that greater than 9,000 tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) is collected and disposed of daily with this waste being incinerated or dumped in landfills which are rapidly reaching capacity.

"We're thrilled to be working in the DRC," Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said. "Africa has always been one of our targets and it is now the fourth continent upon which we have an opportunity to introduce our services. The potential for this technology is limitless, a continent with an ample supply of feedstock and a dramatic need for clean, environmentally friendly power. We believe that once leaders of other African nations read about our MSW conversion facility being built, which pays for itself in three years, and solves the waste plastic and landfill problems while providing clean energy - our opportunity is practically unlimited.

"Just as in the west and all over the world," Mr. Bates added, "Africa's youthful population is especially sensitive to the ecological impact of waste plastic which makes the Continent a highly fertile business environment for our clean tech."

Africa is the world's second largest and second-most populous continent after Asia. With 1.3 billion people, its population is the youngest amongst all the continents with a 2012 median age of 19.7.

This agreement is with Kinshasa-based Hamden Group, a consulting firm that structures national and municipal infrastructure and other major projects for public private partnership in DRC. Its Letter to Clean-Seas states it establishes a 30-year municipal solid waste (MSW) feedstock agreement, for processing 200 metric tons of MSW per day generated from the Kinshasa region in the proposed 2-module pyrolysis plant based on GGII patented technology.

