Infobird Announces Successful Client Launch with a Global Leading Retail Brand

New contract marks another milestone of expanding into the fast-growing retail market

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced it has signed a service contract with a subsidiary of a globally well-recognized Fortune 500 retail and consumer product company. The company is a renowned leader in retail and consumer products, with operations in more than 80 countries around the world. Through this contract, the client will leverage Infobird's intelligent quality inspection to comprehensively upgrade its customer service system in China and bring users the ultimate consumer experience by creating professional, caring and convenient integrated customer services. This cooperation is another major breakthrough in Infobird's market development strategy in the retail and consumer product industry, demonstrating that Infobird is successfully expanding into the market of retail and consumer product companies.

According to the Ministry of Commerce of PRC, in the first half of 2021, the total retail sales of consumer products in China was 21.2 trillion yuan, representing an increase of 23% compared to the same period last year, and an average growth rate of 4.4% for the past two years. In the post-pandemic period, the retail and consumer products market ushered a historic development opportunity. McKinsey & Company, a leading international management consulting firm, stated in the "China Consumer Report 2021" that in the post-pandemic era, China will continue to be the growth engine of the global consumer products market. At the same time, the digital transformation trend of retail and consumer products companies is becoming more and more significant. The digitalization of customer engagement has become one of the important directions of the digital transformation of enterprises. The company believes that optimizing the customer engagement process and enhancing customer's experience through technological and business model upgrades is the key to a company's future victory in new retail.

