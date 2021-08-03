checkAd

Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF)Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially …

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF)
Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially filed and published an amendment to the takeover offer of April 16, 2021 in the German Federal Gazette.

In order to achieve the first objective of a simple majority, the target minimum holding for the takeover offer of 200 million shares in Petroteq Energy Inc. was increased to 270 million shares at a premium offer price of EUR 0.50 per share on July 29, 2021.

Parallel with our efforts in Germany, the client contacted Petroteq Energy Inc.'s official legal representative, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, through its Canadian legal counsel, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP, to discuss the possibility of a friendly takeover, to obtain support for the purchase offer prior to seeking a takeover bid in Canada and/or a tender offer in the United States.

For further information on the voluntary public purchase offer in Germany please visit the website of the German Federal Gazette:

https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/start?2

and/or contact Uppgard Consult AB at:

email: info@uppgardab.com 
tel.: + 46 (8) 465 026 18

Upon clicking on the link and searching for 'Petroteq' select the latest Business Disclosure from the 07/29/2021 'Freiwilliges öffentliches Kaufangebot an die Aktionäre der Petroteq Energy', Amendment of publication of 04/16/2021, the offer can be reviewed in the German language.

The purchase offer is subject to Uppgard Konsult AB's terms and conditions.

The German federal gazette the 'Bundesanzeiger' , is the official publication of the Federal Department of Justice and Consumer Protection, of the Federal Republic of Germany and the official proclamation and announcement organ for legally mandated announcements by the private sector in Germany.

Please note that this is not investment advice or an offer to purchase investments.

We strongly recommend that all investors consult with their own financial representatives or investment advisors before making any decisions.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'should', or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Uppgard Konsult AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658136/Increase-in-the-Target-Minimum-Share ...

Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB. KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF)Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
DSS Continues to Grow its Healthcare Segment through $1M Investment in Vivacitas Oncology
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Second ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Vermarktung von Petroteqs Technologie wurde von namhaftem Technikunternehmen von unabhängiger Seite verifiziert
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
02.08.21Commercialization of Petroteq's Technology Has Been Verified by Reputable Third-Party Engineering Firm
Accesswire | Analysen
31.07.21Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Petroteq Energy meldet Abschluss von FEED-Studie für Anlage mit Kapazität von 5.000 bbl/d
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Petroteq meldet Kontakt von Uppgard
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Uppgard Konsult AB Update on its Share Purchase Initiative for Petroteq Energy Inc (TSX-V:PQE, OTC:PQEFF, FSE:PQCF)
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Petroteq kündigt Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierungen einschließlich Beteiligung durch den CEO an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen