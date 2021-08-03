Aroma Espresso Bar, the Largest Coffee Chain in Israel with branches in the US and Canada, has Chosen Dangot (omniQ’s subsidiary) to Provide its Self-Service Kiosks – a Market Expected to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Safe City markets, and majority owner of Dangot, announced today that Aroma Espresso Bar (Aroma), the largest coffee chain in Israel with branches in the US, Canada and other countries, has chosen Dangot to provide its self-service kiosks. According to a Forbes article titled “Self-Order Kiosks Are Finally Having A Moment In The Fast Food Space”, written by Alicia Kelso (1), it is predicted that the self-service kiosk market will reach $30.8 billion by 2024.



Aroma is an Israeli espresso and coffee chain with 200 branches around the country, in the United States, Canada, and in Europe.

By the end of 2021, approx. 120 Dangot’s Self Ordering kiosks will be installed in Aroma Israeli branches, with the expectation to install 250 of the Kiosks in total, by the end of 2022.

Dangot's self-order kiosks are integrated with advanced computing as well as EMV smart payment systems. EMV— developed and managed by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa — is a global standard for credit cards that uses computer chips to authenticate (and secure) chip-card transactions. The DORIX software house incorporates smart software at the kiosks that enhances the customer experience and enables fast ordering.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented, “We’re thrilled to be working with Aroma. Dangot’s innovative product offerings continued to be adopted in its home market of Israel, and are also a fit for OMNIQ’s target markets. We look forward to leveraging Dangot’s success globally, and leveraging our strong sales team to penetrate the US market, and capture more and more of the anticipated $30 billion smart kiosk market.”

Haim Dangot, President of Dangot Computers Ltd, commented: ”Dangot’s self-order kiosk business has seen considerable growth over the past 2 years. As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, forcing more and more food chains and hospitality venues to adopt self-order solutions to accommodate their customers and shift more orders to be automated, also resulting in better up sales through automated orders and the ability to reduce cashiers and waiting staff. “