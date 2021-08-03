checkAd

Aroma Espresso Bar, the Largest Coffee Chain in Israel with branches in the US and Canada, has Chosen Dangot (omniQ’s subsidiary) to Provide its Self-Service Kiosks – a Market Expected to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:45  |  41   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic Management, Public Safety and Safe City markets, and majority owner of Dangot, announced today that Aroma Espresso Bar (Aroma), the largest coffee chain in Israel with branches in the US, Canada and other countries, has chosen Dangot to provide its self-service kiosks. According to a Forbes article titled “Self-Order Kiosks Are Finally Having A Moment In The Fast Food Space”, written by Alicia Kelso (1), it is predicted that the self-service kiosk market will reach $30.8 billion by 2024.

Aroma is an Israeli espresso and coffee chain with 200 branches around the country, in the United States, Canada, and in Europe.

By the end of 2021, approx. 120 Dangot’s Self Ordering kiosks will be installed in Aroma Israeli branches, with the expectation to install 250 of the Kiosks in total, by the end of 2022.

Dangot's self-order kiosks are integrated with advanced computing as well as EMV smart payment systems. EMV— developed and managed by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa — is a global standard for credit cards that uses computer chips to authenticate (and secure) chip-card transactions. The DORIX software house incorporates smart software at the kiosks that enhances the customer experience and enables fast ordering.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented, “We’re thrilled to be working with Aroma. Dangot’s innovative product offerings continued to be adopted in its home market of Israel, and are also a fit for OMNIQ’s target markets. We look forward to leveraging Dangot’s success globally, and leveraging our strong sales team to penetrate the US market, and capture more and more of the anticipated $30 billion smart kiosk market.”

Haim Dangot, President of Dangot Computers Ltd, commented: ”Dangot’s self-order kiosk business has seen considerable growth over the past 2 years. As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, forcing more and more food chains and hospitality venues to adopt self-order solutions to accommodate their customers and shift more orders to be automated, also resulting in better up sales through automated orders and the ability to reduce cashiers and waiting staff. “

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aroma Espresso Bar, the Largest Coffee Chain in Israel with branches in the US and Canada, has Chosen Dangot (omniQ’s subsidiary) to Provide its Self-Service Kiosks – a Market Expected to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2024 SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - omniQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), an object identification company providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology solutions to the Supply Chain Automation, Traffic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board