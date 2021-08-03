checkAd

Franklin Mining Signs Agreement to Develop Mining Operations in New Area of Bolivia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:45  |  29   |   |   

Carson City, NV, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining CEO William Petty (OTC Pink: FMNJ) and the Cooperativa Minera Las Piedras, a Bolivian Mining Co-op, have reached an agreement and signed a Letter of Intent outlining the future development plans of the area known as San Ramon. The Las Piedras hold the mining rights for a 62 Cuadricula Concession (nearly 4,000 acres) with indications of heavy mineralization. This region is located within the Precambrian Shield, a geological area rich in Gold, Wolfram, Tantalite, and other minerals located near the town of San Ramon, in the Department of Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

Within the Letter of Intent, both parties have expressed their interest in signing a Contract for the Provision of Services for Mining Operation, or an Associative Entrepreneurship, which are different forms of association between private and cooperative parties, as approved under current Bolivian mining law. In such an agreement, Franklin Mining Inc., via its fully owned local subsidiary, and the Cooperative would be responsible for the mining operation, as well as the processing and commercialization of the product(s) that become available, while maintaining a focus on Gold.

Franklin Mining is preparing to soon visit the area in order to obtain and verify information on the different legal, geological, technical, financial, and other aspects regarding the Cooperative and the mining location. Franklin Mining has already obtained all the necessary legal documentation from the Cooperative, who have offered their full collaboration for the facilitation of the planned trip objectives. Both parties used the Letter of Intent to declare their willingness to continue with the planning and negotiation process in order to fast track operations in the highly prospective area.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward- looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website, www.FranklinMining.com, Phone:  830-331-0031, Email: FranklinMining.CEO@gmail.com or follow us on Twitter @FMNJ1864


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Mining Signs Agreement to Develop Mining Operations in New Area of Bolivia Carson City, NV, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Franklin Mining CEO William Petty (OTC Pink: FMNJ) and the Cooperativa Minera Las Piedras, a Bolivian Mining Co-op, have reached an agreement and signed a Letter of Intent outlining the future …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:53 UhrHighland Copper announces the sale of non-core assets to Sweetwater Royalties and a C$26 Million Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrPaula Caldwell St-Onge Appointed to the Board of Directors of Earth Alive
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrTurmalina Metals Announces AGM Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrOsisko Drilling Returns 2181 g/t Au over 2.5 Metres in Lynx
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrProsper Gold Extends Gold-in-Till Anomaly at Golden Corridor to 7.0 km Golden Sidewalk Project – Red Lake, Ontario
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrPerth based CPS Capital Group to manage ASX listing of Macarthur’s Gold and Copper Assets
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrJuggernaut Commences Drilling of Two Extensive High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets in Northwest B.C.
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrFabled Underground Diamond Drilling Continues To Intercept Multiple Zones Of Silver Mineralization, Including; 223.79 g/t Ag Eq over 3.00 meters
Accesswire | Analysen
13:35 UhrMonarch Mining Corporation Announces a $13.5 Million Financing With Investissement Québec
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOsino Upgraded to OTCQX, Begins Trading Under Symbol “OSIIF”
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten