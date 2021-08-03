checkAd

Structural Adhesives Market to Garner $27.9 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 14:50  |  40   |   |   

- Rise in investment in the building & construction sectors and surge in expenditure in aerospace drive the growth of the global structural adhesives market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Structural Adhesives Market by Substrate (Metal, Wood, Composite, Plastic, Others), Product Type (Solvent-based, Water-based, and Others), Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, and Others), and Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" According to the report, the global structural adhesives industry was estimated at $14.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $27.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

AMR Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in investment in the building & construction sectors, surge in expenditure in aerospace, and growth in the automotive sector drive the growth of the global structural adhesives market. On the other hand, environmental and health concerns associated with the use of structural adhesives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, sustainable structural adhesives and lightweight structural adhesives are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12718

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The dependence on structural adhesives market in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and other industries led to decline in demand as the end using sectors were instructed to be suspended.
  • Nevertheless, the global situation is reviving at a slow & steady pace, and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The metal segment to dominate by 2030-

By substrate, the metal segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Use of structural adhesives for bonding of metal substrates has numerous benefits such as strength, durability, reduces surface preparation technique before bonding, and improved aesthetic look as there is no need for welds or rivets. This drive the growth of the market. However, the composite segment is expected cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the fact that composite materials are widely used in marine, wind, building & construction, and transportation sectors.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Structural Adhesives Market to Garner $27.9 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research - Rise in investment in the building & construction sectors and surge in expenditure in aerospace drive the growth of the global structural adhesives market. PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research published a report, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Windi Washington, Renowned Talent Manager, Steps Down to Reactivate Acting Career and Launch Podcast: Windi World Daily With Windi Washington
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
Hyperopia Market Expected to Climb Moderately at a 1.0% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028
SI Group Ranks in the Top 5 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility
Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Talos Energy Significantly Increases Liquidity With Expansion Of RBL Syndicate
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...