Structural Adhesives Market to Garner $27.9 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Structural Adhesives Market by Substrate (Metal, Wood, Composite, Plastic, Others), Product Type (Solvent-based, Water-based, and Others), Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, and Others), and Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 " According to the report, the global structural adhesives industry was estimated at $14.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $27.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

- Rise in investment in the building & construction sectors and surge in expenditure in aerospace drive the growth of the global structural adhesives market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in investment in the building & construction sectors, surge in expenditure in aerospace, and growth in the automotive sector drive the growth of the global structural adhesives market. On the other hand, environmental and health concerns associated with the use of structural adhesives impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, sustainable structural adhesives and lightweight structural adhesives are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 scenario-

The dependence on structural adhesives market in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and other industries led to decline in demand as the end using sectors were instructed to be suspended.

Nevertheless, the global situation is reviving at a slow & steady pace, and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The metal segment to dominate by 2030-

By substrate, the metal segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Use of structural adhesives for bonding of metal substrates has numerous benefits such as strength, durability, reduces surface preparation technique before bonding, and improved aesthetic look as there is no need for welds or rivets. This drive the growth of the market. However, the composite segment is expected cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the fact that composite materials are widely used in marine, wind, building & construction, and transportation sectors.