Plant Veda receives export approval from CFIA and registers with U.S. FDA

Following the Company’s stock being listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange, Plant Veda has received overwhelming requests from people around the world to purchase its award-winning products in their countries and participate in the mission of Plant Veda. As a result, the Company has accelerated its process to distribute its products beyond Canada by getting the Delta facility approved for exporting.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s state-of-the-art Delta facility has received the CFIA’s approval for exporting and has been registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”).

“We are very excited to have the new Delta facility approved for exporting to the United States. This is one step closer for Plant Veda to reach more consumers globally and help them in their shift to a healthier, plant-based lifestyle,” says Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

