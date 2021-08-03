checkAd

Highland Copper announces the sale of non-core assets to Sweetwater Royalties and a C$26 Million Private Placement

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company” or “Highland”) is pleased to announce that it has entered today into a share purchase agreement with Sweetwater Royalties (“Sweetwater”), a privately held company owned by Orion Mine Finance (“Orion”), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell to Sweetwater its UPX properties located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan, U.S.A. for cash consideration of US$3 million, the assumption by Sweetwater of the US$15 million principal amount owing under a promissory note, and other terms and conditions described below (the “Transaction”).

The Company also announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 260,000,000 units (the “Units”) at C$0.10 per Unit, to raise up to C$26 million (the “Offering”). Orion, a 30% shareholder of the Company, has agreed to subscribe for approximately 62,310,000 Units under the Offering for an aggregate cash consideration of US$5 million (the “Orion Subscription”).

Denis Miville-Deschênes, the Company’s CEO stated: “We are extremely pleased with the announcement of the proposed Transaction and Offering. Their completion should result in the elimination of all cash indebtedness from the Company’s balance sheet and will allow the Company to focus its efforts on plans required to develop both the fully-permitted Copperwood Project and the White Pine North Project.”

Sale of UPX Minerals Inc.

The Company and its 100%-owned subsidiary Upper Peninsula Copper Holdings Inc. (“UPCH”) have entered into a share purchase agreement with Sweetwater dated August 3, 2021, pursuant to which Sweetwater has agreed to purchase from UPCH all of the issued and outstanding shares of UPX Minerals Inc. (“UPX Minerals”), for US$3 million in cash and the assumption of amounts owing under the Note (as defined below).

UPX Minerals holds a land package comprised of mineral rights and real properties (the “UPX Properties”) acquired from Rio Tinto Nickel Company and Kennecott Exploration Company (collectively, “RTX”) in 2017. The Transaction will result in Sweetwater controlling approximately 447,842 mineral acres in the Upper Michigan area near the Eagle Mine. As part of the consideration for the acquisition of the UPX Properties in 2017, UPX Minerals had issued a secured promissory note (the “Note”) in favor of RTX in the amount of US$16 million of which US$15 million remains unpaid. Sweetwater will assume the remaining payments and interest due by UPX Minerals under the Note and Highland will be released from the guaranty it provided to RTX as security for the repayment of the Note.

