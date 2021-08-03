checkAd

Allied Corp Initiates Additional Commercial CBD Shipment From Colombia Destined for Colorado, United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 14:55  |  23   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has initiated its second commercial shipment of cannabidiol (“CBD”) (containing less than 0.3% THC) from Colombia into the United States, specifically to the State of Colorado.

Allied has demonstrated its supply chain of producing in Colombia and exporting wholesale CBD products into international markets. This commercial US shipment was produced from seed in Colombia at Allied’s commercial production site, approved for export by the Colombian ministries of Justice, Health and Agriculture, and transported to the United States. It is to be validated by the customs and border services of the United States of America for approval for import. If approved for import, it will be transported to arrive at the manufacturer of CBD products in the United States located in the State of Colorado. Allied’s supply chain goes from seed in Colombia to retail CBD products on the shelf in the United States, what we believe to be the largest market in the world.

“In our view, if approved, the initiation of more than one shipment into the United States has demonstrated Allied’s supply chain from a seed grown in Colombia into the market within the United States. We consider Colorado to be a unique state in that it has large national consumer packaged goods companies that conduct manufacturing there,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.  

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

