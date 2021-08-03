Allied Corp Initiates Additional Commercial CBD Shipment From Colombia Destined for Colorado, United States

Allied has demonstrated its supply chain of producing in Colombia and exporting wholesale CBD products into international markets. This commercial US shipment was produced from seed in Colombia at Allied’s commercial production site, approved for export by the Colombian ministries of Justice, Health and Agriculture, and transported to the United States. It is to be validated by the customs and border services of the United States of America for approval for import. If approved for import, it will be transported to arrive at the manufacturer of CBD products in the United States located in the State of Colorado. Allied’s supply chain goes from seed in Colombia to retail CBD products on the shelf in the United States, what we believe to be the largest market in the world.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the “Company”) ( OTCQB: ALID ) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has initiated its second commercial shipment of cannabidiol (“CBD”) (containing less than 0.3% THC) from Colombia into the United States, specifically to the State of Colorado.

“In our view, if approved, the initiation of more than one shipment into the United States has demonstrated Allied’s supply chain from a seed grown in Colombia into the market within the United States. We consider Colorado to be a unique state in that it has large national consumer packaged goods companies that conduct manufacturing there,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

Investor Relations:

ir@allied.health

1-877-255-4337

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada or “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, plans or results, and may include information regarding the Company’s objectives, goals, strategies, future revenue or performance and capital expenditures, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “pending,” “in process,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the Company’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward looking statements in this press release include the following: that Allied is leveraging the conditions in its Colombia grow operation and future Kelowna location to support its Research and Development efforts; that Allied is making important strides forward to position itself as a leader in the medical cannabis space, that Allied intends to make a series of proposed trademark and other intellectual property protection filings, as part of the Company’s Intellectual Property and Pharma Development (IP&PD) Strategy, statements respecting the joint development, manufacturing, and introduction of TACTICAL RELIEF branded products, and the use of proceeds from the offering of convertible notes.