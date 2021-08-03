checkAd

Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Newfoundland Property Option Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Millennium Silver Corp. (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) (TSXV:MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Millennium Silver Corp. (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) (TSXV:MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire one hundred and thirty-five (135) mineral claims covering three thousand three hundred seventy-five (3,375) hectares, in Deer Lake, in western Newfoundland (the "Pynn's Brook Property").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Millennium Silver has agreed to pay C$6,875 (the "Cash Consideration") and issue one million (1,000,000) common shares in the capital stock of the Company to the Optionors over a period of six (6) months, subject to receiving TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionors shall also be entitled to receive a royalty on production equal to one and one half of one percent (1.5%) Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"), of which one half of one percent (0.5%) interest of the NSR can be purchased by the Company for C$500,000.

The Pynn's Brook Property overlies the Pynn's Brook ophiolite and coincident NE/SW structural trend, located near Deer Lake, in western Newfoundland. The Pynn's Brook Property covers an 18 km portion of the trend which represents a continuation of the prolific, gold-rich, 3-5 km wide, Baie Verte (structural) Lineament, located 75-145 km farther northeast, on the Baie Verte Peninsula. More regionally, this feature comprises part of the Baie Verte-Brompton Line - a major Appalachian-scale tectonic suture zone, marking the collisional boundary between Cambrian to Ordovician oceanic crust (ophiolite), of the ancient Iapetus Ocean basin, and Precambrian, deformed, continentally-derived, siliciclastic sediments (Fleur de Lys Group) of the ancient North American continent. Throughout the Appalachians, these tectonostratigraphic divisions are represented by the Dunnage and Humber Zones, respectively.

In western Newfoundland, the Baie Verte-Brompton Line remains largely hidden due to younger (Devonian-Carboniferous) sedimentary cover. However, relatively late faulting along the Deer Lake sedimentary basin, has resulted in significant uplift and erosion, leading to exposure of the underlying thrust-faulted contact between the older oceanic crustal rocks (Pynn's Brook Ophiolite) and metamorphosed siliciclastic rocks (of the Fleur de Lys Group). On the Baie Verte Peninsula, the structural contact zone between these two terranes is host to numerous gold occurrences with two discoveries in the late 1980's (Pine Cove and Stogertite deposits) presently undergoing production.

Seite 1 von 2
Millennium Silver Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Newfoundland Property Option Agreement VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Millennium Silver Corp. (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) (TSXV:MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Second ...
HAV Announces $200 Million Investment Commitment
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change to Millennium Silver Corp.
Accesswire | Analysen