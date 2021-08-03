Millennium Silver Corp. Announces Newfoundland Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Millennium Silver Corp. (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) (TSXV:MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Millennium Silver Corp. (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) (TSXV:MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire one hundred and thirty-five (135) mineral claims covering three thousand three hundred seventy-five (3,375) hectares, in Deer Lake, in western Newfoundland (the "Pynn's Brook Property").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Millennium Silver has agreed to pay C$6,875 (the "Cash Consideration") and issue one million (1,000,000) common shares in the capital stock of the Company to the Optionors over a period of six (6) months, subject to receiving TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") approval. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionors shall also be entitled to receive a royalty on production equal to one and one half of one percent (1.5%) Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"), of which one half of one percent (0.5%) interest of the NSR can be purchased by the Company for C$500,000.