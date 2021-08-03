SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay Devices

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on …

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced the engagement of TVA Media Group (TVA) to assist with its marketing initiatives to accelerate the sales growth for its MagixDrive wireless Apple CarPlay devices. As part of the engagement, TVA will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots. Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include http://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected to air in October 2021.