checkAd

SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay Devices

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on …

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, today announced the engagement of TVA Media Group (TVA) to assist with its marketing initiatives to accelerate the sales growth for its MagixDrive wireless Apple CarPlay devices.

As part of the engagement, TVA will produce two national broadcast TV commercials designed to sell MagixDrive by means of direct response by the consumer. These commercials will air nationwide at a minimum of 48 times in every major city within the U.S., on national cable and/or satellite channels which is the equivalent of 10,000 localized ad spots. Additionally, MagixDrive will be featured as a Top Story during the campaign on the homepage of TVA's sponsored news portals, which include http://www.entertainmentworldnews.tv, www.healthworldnews.tv and www.businessworldnews.tv. Based upon the current production schedule, the commercials are expected to air in October 2021.

"Engaging TVA Media is exciting and the most effective strategy to help us garner the visibility and traction we need to jumpstart sales on our MagixDrive devices," commented Dr. Harald Zink, CEO of Applied Magix. "We will also utilize these commercials on our websites and social media accounts in synergy with TVA's marketing initiatives," noted Dr. Zink.

About TVA Media Group

TVA has a 34-year history of creating successful productions and media campaigns for Fortune 500s, startups, non-profits, and government agencies worldwide. Clients include 6 Flags, Ajinomoto, Best Buy, Canon, Cessna, Epson, Jacuzzi, Jenny Craig, Lexus, Marriott, MasterCard, Sitelock, Sony, StreetStrider, Teradata, Ubisoft, Universal Studios, Verizon, and Viking Cruises.

TVA has an A+ rating with the BBB, Class 1 D&B credit rating, hundreds of client references and case studies covering 40 categories; and has won every major award in advertising, DRTV and PR. See https://www.tvamediagroup.com.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., operates in the "Internet of Things" (IoT) market, develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart-technology products.

Seite 1 von 3
SPYR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay Devices GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB:SPYR), a technology company that through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Charlie's Holdings Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update
Link Global Technologies Enters into an $18 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners, LLC
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Election of Rahul Mewawalla as Chairperson of the Board
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional ...
Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial ...
FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2021 Second ...
HAV Announces $200 Million Investment Commitment
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21SPYR Technologies Announces Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen