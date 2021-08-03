Calian Supplies Antennas for Fleet of Electric Consumer and Delivery Vehicles

New antennas enable more precise, reliable positioning of electric vehiclesOTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber …

Tallysman Accutenna products provide multiband, multi-constellation GNSS reception with tight filter technology. This mitigates interference from near out-of-band radio frequency signals, which can cause degraded signal reception. Tallysman adapted and refined the COTS Accutenna technology for this specific project, resulting in a patented antenna that meets exacting requirements for phase-based positioning.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, has signed an agreement with a manufacturer of electric vehicles to supply two products for their upcoming range. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Smart Power Splitter and the Accutenna® GNSS antennas will be deployed in electric delivery vehicles, and the Accutenna GNSS antennas will be deployed in the manufacturer's consumer models. These products enable more precise, reliable positioning.

"This adoption of the Accutenna antennas is an endorsement of Tallysman mainstream GNSS antenna technology" says Gyles Panther, President and CTO, Tallysman, a Calian company. "We look forward to seeing our technology at work in the electric consumer and delivery vehicles."

Ottawa-based Tallysman produces high precision GNSS antennas for applications that include surveying, spatial reference networks, precise timing for cellular and 5G networks, drones and automotive. Tallysman antennas range from cost-effective high-volume products to super precise antennas capable of 0.5mm resolution, making them among the most precise GNSS antennas in the world.

For Calian, this contract represents a significant expansion into the automotive sector. "Electric vehicles are transforming transportation," says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "This supply agreement signals our commitment to continued innovation and growth in the space."

Production is set to begin in 2021.

About Tallysman, a Calian company

Tallysman is a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of GNSS and Iridium antennas and accessories. Based in Ottawa, Canada, Tallysman is focused on high function, high performance technology and solutions. Tallysman is known for its Accutenna® and VeraPhase® technology, as well as its recently introduced VeroStarTM and Helical innovations. These technologies provide the highest performance antennas (low axial ratios, high multi-path signal rejection, tight PCV) in their size and weight, while setting economical price points. Tallysman's antennas are the antennas of choice for a wide variety of applications. For further information, please visit www.tallysman.com