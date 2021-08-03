checkAd

Food Grade Citrus Fibers Demand to Grow by 1.6X of Present Value, Commanding Maximum Citrus Fibers Sales through 2031 Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

The citrus fiber market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into hidden prospects key segments including grade and source. It studies growth strategies undertaken by leading market players and highlights scope for expansion as companies aim at improving their digital presence.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for citrus fiber is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 184.9 million by the end of 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 110.0 million registered in 2021.

Future Market Insights Logo

Focus on healthy diet and demand for natural derived dietary fiber in food items will spur citrus fibers sales at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031.

The ability of citrus fibers to offer a creamy texture has resulted in their extensive application across dairy products. The market will continue showcasing steady rate of growth, especially on account of impressive nutritional profile of citrus fibers, covering flavonoids, vitamin C and minerals, which aid in reducing stress level, prevent the risk of cancer, improve heart functioning, and reduces the threat of digestive ailments.

Besides these, the rising demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products will present a positive demand outlook. Among various grades, food grade citrus fiber will dominate the market, accounting for 60% of the market share in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) also predicts the market to witness rising scope of applications in animal feed and pet formulations sector.

Demand will continues increasing due to various functional benefits of these ingredients, especially when included in bakery products. Their high water holding capacity improves bread freshness and shelf life over time. FMI has estimated bakery sector to account for 19% of the global citrus fiber market over the forecast period.

According to the study, North America will emerge as a highly lucrative market. Demand outlook remains fairly positive for the U.S. market, as consumers are rendered more conscientious about cleaner ingredient list in food and personal care and cosmetic products.

"Paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards healthy, clean label and natural products will drive sales of citrus fiber over the forecast period. Scope for product launches will improve, as consumers exhibiting increasing demand for cleaner ingredient list for their favorite food and beverages items," said a Future Market Insights analyst.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Food Grade Citrus Fibers Demand to Grow by 1.6X of Present Value, Commanding Maximum Citrus Fibers Sales through 2031 Future Market Insights The citrus fiber market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into hidden prospects key segments including grade and source. It studies growth strategies undertaken by leading market players and highlights scope for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Windi Washington, Renowned Talent Manager, Steps Down to Reactivate Acting Career and Launch Podcast: Windi World Daily With Windi Washington
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
Hyperopia Market Expected to Climb Moderately at a 1.0% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], ...
Global Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight 2028
SI Group Ranks in the Top 5 Percent for Global Corporate Social Responsibility
Adaptive Shield Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Talos Energy Significantly Increases Liquidity With Expansion Of RBL Syndicate
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...