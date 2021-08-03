DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for citrus fiber is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 184.9 million by the end of 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 110.0 million registered in 2021.

The citrus fiber market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into hidden prospects key segments including grade and source. It studies growth strategies undertaken by leading market players and highlights scope for expansion as companies aim at improving their digital presence.

Focus on healthy diet and demand for natural derived dietary fiber in food items will spur citrus fibers sales at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031.

The ability of citrus fibers to offer a creamy texture has resulted in their extensive application across dairy products. The market will continue showcasing steady rate of growth, especially on account of impressive nutritional profile of citrus fibers, covering flavonoids, vitamin C and minerals, which aid in reducing stress level, prevent the risk of cancer, improve heart functioning, and reduces the threat of digestive ailments.

Besides these, the rising demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products will present a positive demand outlook. Among various grades, food grade citrus fiber will dominate the market, accounting for 60% of the market share in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) also predicts the market to witness rising scope of applications in animal feed and pet formulations sector.

Demand will continues increasing due to various functional benefits of these ingredients, especially when included in bakery products. Their high water holding capacity improves bread freshness and shelf life over time. FMI has estimated bakery sector to account for 19% of the global citrus fiber market over the forecast period.

According to the study, North America will emerge as a highly lucrative market. Demand outlook remains fairly positive for the U.S. market, as consumers are rendered more conscientious about cleaner ingredient list in food and personal care and cosmetic products.

"Paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards healthy, clean label and natural products will drive sales of citrus fiber over the forecast period. Scope for product launches will improve, as consumers exhibiting increasing demand for cleaner ingredient list for their favorite food and beverages items," said a Future Market Insights analyst.