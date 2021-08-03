checkAd

Catalent Achieves 97% Renewable Electricity Sourcing and Commits to Science-Based Target Initiative to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, announced that, effective July 1, 2021, 97% of its electricity usage across its global network is being procured from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass. Catalent will purchase renewable energy certificates for all of its sites operating in North America, South America and Europe, as well as the majority of its Asia-based facilities.

Catalent also recently signed a letter of commitment with the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), joining a growing list of companies setting actionable, science-based, greenhouse gas emission reduction targets to limit global warming. This commitment will include calculating and reducing direct and indirect emissions as the Company continues to evolve and grow.

“As a leader in the growing CDMO industry, we need to demonstrate our shared commitment, sense of urgency, and value in contributing to the responsibility and long-term sustainability of the entire biopharma sector. Sourcing the majority of our electricity from renewable sources will contribute to our overall greenhouse gas reduction efforts, which is a significant milestone towards doing our part and meeting our science-based target commitment, and I could not be prouder of Catalent’s progress over the last several years in terms of our environment, social and governance strategy,” said John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Catalent.

To learn more about Catalent’s full Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, download the most recent Report at https://www.catalent.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/ or request further information at corporateresponsibility@catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500 company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 15,000 people, including around 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

